Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers Recognized in 2024 Edition of Super Lawyers

News provided by

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers

15 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers proudly announces that several of its distinguished attorneys have been honored in the prestigious 2024 edition of Super Lawyers.

ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers, a leading law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal services, proudly announces that several of its distinguished attorneys have been honored in the prestigious 2024 edition of Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers is a renowned rating service recognizing lawyers who have attained exceptional peer recognition and professional achievement. Through a rigorous selection process, only the top 5% of attorneys are chosen annually.

Continue Reading
Seay Felton Logo
Seay Felton Logo
Seay Felton - Super Lawyers Honorees 2024
Seay Felton - Super Lawyers Honorees 2024

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers proudly extends heartfelt congratulations to its Founding Partners, Quinton S. Seay, and Eugene Felton, Jr., for their continued inclusion in the Super Lawyers list. Their unwavering dedication to excellence in the practice of law exemplifies the core values of the firm.

In addition, the firm is thrilled to announce that Allie Jones has been named a Rising Star for 2024. This prestigious recognition marks Allie as one of the top up-and-coming attorneys in the region under the age of 40. Allie's exceptional dedication, skill, and promise to deliver top-notch legal counsel and representation to clients make her a deserving recipient of this honor.

"We congratulate each of these outstanding attorneys and express our gratitude for their significant contributions to our firm," said a representative of Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers. "Their expertise, judgment, and dedication enable us to uphold our commitment to providing the highest caliber of legal services to our clients."

About Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers:

Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers is an experienced personal injury law firm serving the Atlanta and Macon, GA areas. With a proven record of success and a commitment to securing fair compensation for our clients, our attorneys offer unparalleled expertise and innovative legal solutions. We go beyond conventional legal approaches, uncovering new opportunities to ensure our clients receive the restitution they deserve.

Media Contact

Daniela Arroyave, Exults, 866-999-4736, [email protected], https://www.exults.com/

SOURCE Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.