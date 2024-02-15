Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers Recognized in 2024 Edition of Super Lawyers

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers proudly announces that several of its distinguished attorneys have been honored in the prestigious 2024 edition of Super Lawyers.

ATLANTA, Ga., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers, a leading law firm dedicated to providing exceptional legal services, proudly announces that several of its distinguished attorneys have been honored in the prestigious 2024 edition of Super Lawyers.

Super Lawyers is a renowned rating service recognizing lawyers who have attained exceptional peer recognition and professional achievement. Through a rigorous selection process, only the top 5% of attorneys are chosen annually.

"We congratulate each of these outstanding attorneys and express our gratitude for their significant contributions to our firm," said a representative of Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers.

Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers proudly extends heartfelt congratulations to its Founding Partners, Quinton S. Seay, and Eugene Felton, Jr., for their continued inclusion in the Super Lawyers list. Their unwavering dedication to excellence in the practice of law exemplifies the core values of the firm.

In addition, the firm is thrilled to announce that Allie Jones has been named a Rising Star for 2024. This prestigious recognition marks Allie as one of the top up-and-coming attorneys in the region under the age of 40. Allie's exceptional dedication, skill, and promise to deliver top-notch legal counsel and representation to clients make her a deserving recipient of this honor.

"We congratulate each of these outstanding attorneys and express our gratitude for their significant contributions to our firm," said a representative of Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers. "Their expertise, judgment, and dedication enable us to uphold our commitment to providing the highest caliber of legal services to our clients."

About Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers:

Seay/Felton Trial Lawyers is an experienced personal injury law firm serving the Atlanta and Macon, GA areas. With a proven record of success and a commitment to securing fair compensation for our clients, our attorneys offer unparalleled expertise and innovative legal solutions. We go beyond conventional legal approaches, uncovering new opportunities to ensure our clients receive the restitution they deserve.

Media Contact

Daniela Arroyave, Exults, 866-999-4736, [email protected], https://www.exults.com/

SOURCE Seay/Felton LLC Trial Lawyers