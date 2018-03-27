SecPod Reinvents Endpoint Security and Systems Management With SaaS-based SanerNow Platform

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659267/Secpod_Logo.jpg )



Just as a computing infrastructure can be provisioned from the cloud, SanerNow takes a similar approach for IT management and security. With SanerNow, tools are provisioned on-demand and payment is based on actual usage.

SanerNow's current platform of tools focuses on endpoint vulnerability management, patch management, configuration compliance, endpoint threat detection and response, asset management and overall endpoint management. The platform will continue to evolve with tools for new use cases around managing and securing endpoints, mobile, and IoT devices.

A SaaS platform of effective tools provides many advantages over procuring multiple products with overlapping functionality. It's not necessary to absorb the cost of product features that aren't applicable or useful. Installation and training burdens are drastically reduced. And with proper tools and processes, security and system management concerns are resolved.

With SanerNow, users can:

Self-provision tools from the cloud

Get rapid results

Pay for what is used

"Through this platform, we would like to transform the way our customers look at traditional RMM solutions, Vulnerability and Configuration scanning solutions and EDR solutions with initial set of 6 tools hosted on a single platform. We'll add more tools soon to cover File Integrity Monitoring, Anti-Malware, DLP, Network-based Vulnerability Scanning use cases," said Chandrashekhar Basavanna, CEO, SecPod.

SanerNow's 'platform with an agent and apps' model addresses a sweeping range of endpoint security and system management challenges. The company is already working on an AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered assistant and security analyst, a collaborative tool to interact with teams or groups outside the organization to effectively manage incidents and Developer Zone for integration with external systems and possibly build new apps.

About SecPod

SecPod is an endpoint security and systems management technology company. SecPod, founded in the year 2008, provides leading edge endpoint security solutions through its suite of tools built on the Saner Platform.

The SanerNow platform is live at https://www.sanernow.com.

