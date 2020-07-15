Secret Summer Cocktail Festival 'Rebrands' as SSUNDAZE Series

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to COVID-19 and its social gathering limitations, Highlife Productions , RAPTHospitality and The Foundry announce SSUNDAZE , a temporary pivot from the cult-favorite Secret Summer festival.

Located at The Foundry in Long Island City, SSUNDAZE starts on Sunday, July 26th with additional dates throughout August. SSUNDAZE offers ticket-buyers farm-to-bar cocktails, seasonal eats, entertainment, and activities like meditation sessions, health and wellness panels, pop-up spa services, art installations, live music, film screenings, and more, outdoors. SSUNDAZE also provides stunning views, a garden lounge, an Instagram-worthy greenhouse and a variety of other picturesque locations within The Foundry.

Tickets run $240 for a group of three ($80/pp) and each session has a max capacity of 60 attendees. Various health and safety precautions will be implemented, including temperature check upon entry, complimentary face masks, hand sanitizer stations, and hand-washing sinks. Masks are required when venturing outside your dedicated lounge circle.

"Safety and health are of the utmost importance to us," says Tyler Hollinger, founder of Highlife Productions. "The lounge circles, complete with chaise lounges, Adirondack chairs, and cocktail tables, ensure social distancing measures and comfort."

Just like Secret Summer, SSUNDAZE will provide unlimited craft cocktails & beverages from some of the industry's best brands, including Beam Suntory, GLYPH Whiskey, Tequila Enimgo, Simple Vodka, London Essence, Polar Seltzer, La Colombe, Topo Chico, and more. Food and 'to-go' farm fresh veggie boxes will be available for purchase from unique vendors and on-site farmers' markets. With sustainability in mind, all drinks served at SSUNDAZE will come with a wheat straw from Holy City Straw Company , and food will be served on sustainable palm plates from Malurra .

"We want to celebrate local offerings that exemplify the 'Farm to Bar' theme," says Andrew Maturana founder of RAPT Hospitality. "SSUNDAZE is our way of sharing and celebrating a wholesome and thoughtful lifestyle, with a focus on quality ingredients and experiences."

Nights at SSUNDAZE will be capped off with a movie screening under the stars, with selections from the Green Point Film Festival. SSUNDAZE will also feature live music from local DJs and artists like Acute Inflections, Deana Sophia, DJ VANDAL, Apar, and more, as artists are added daily.

Tickets can be purchased at www.secretsummernyc.com/.

CONTACT:

Kelly Brody

[email protected]

SOURCE Secret Summer