Secretary of State Encourages Pennsylvanians to Request Absentee Ballots Early

"Anyone who is planning to return the completed absentee ballot by mail risks missing the deadline," Torres said. "By requesting and returning an absentee ballot well in advance of the deadline, the voter ensures that his or her votes will be fully counted."

Completed ballots must be received in county elections offices by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election. A timely postmark is not sufficient.

Absentee ballots may be cast by deployed members of the military, Pennsylvania students attending out-of-state colleges or universities, individuals with illnesses or disabilities, and individuals who will be away from their municipality on business on Election Day. Comprehensive information about absentee ballots, including a downloadable request form (PDF), can be found at the Department of State's website votesPA.com.

Applicants will be asked to supply basic voter registration information and to specify a reason for applying to vote absentee.

Pennsylvanians applying for an absentee ballot must provide their driver's license or PennDOT ID number. If they do not have a driver's license or PennDOT ID, they must give the last four digits of their Social Security number. If a voter has neither, he or she must present a copy of an acceptable photo ID. A list of approved alternative types of identification (PDF) is available at votesPA.com.

Once an absentee ballot has been completed, voters may return them by mail or deliver them in person to county election offices.

An absentee voter can designate someone else to deliver the absentee application and ballot if he or she is physically unable to do so. Certification of Designated Agent forms (PDF) are also available online.

For additional information, call 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772) or visit votesPA.com.

