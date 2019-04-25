SECRETARY Releases Debut Album, Parallels; Watch Video for First Single: When You Know, You Know

SEATTLE, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SECRETARY have released their debut album, Parallels featuring nine original songs including the first single When You Know, You Know.

Based in Seattle, Washington, SECRETARY has been playing shows throughout the U.S. and gaining national attention and praise for their immersive approach to music and dynamic live shows.

Here's a link to just the song https://www.secretaryband.com/whenyouknowyouknow

Here's a link to the video/song on youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=xoRkVXZYNIk

Here's a link to the video on our website https://www.secretaryband.com/whenyouknowvideo

Here's the link for the FREE album download https://secretaryband.bandcamp.com/album/parallels-2

SECRETARY began 5.600 feet above sea level in a small mountain town in California. Utilizing the mountain's stillness and isolation, the duo of Ellison Wolf (vocals, guitar, programming, percussion) and Em Maslich (Rhodes, synth, drums, vocals) channeled their time and energy into writing, experimenting with song structure and arrangements, as well as building and modifying instruments to ultimately construct the fundamental armature for their atmospheric electronic sound of multi-layered instrumentation, otherworldly vocals, and expansive harmonies.

The just released debut album Parallels was written over the course of five years, during which the band dealt with substance abuse and recovery, leaving the mountain, two cross country moves, a separation, and a reconciliation. Throughout the upheaval, music was the only constant; it provided an outlet and balm that is woven throughout each song. Parallels is based on the principal: "Unsettle all things," and was an attempt to understand each other's experiences through transition, change, transience, impermanence, accidents, mistakes, miscalculations, velocity, and the power of not knowing.

