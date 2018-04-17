SecureCircle Receives Platinum And Gold Awards for Cybersecurity And Encryption

"We're honored to be recognized by Campus Security & Life Safety and Security Today for providing a solution that helps tackle some of the most pressing cybersecurity issues for universities and governments," said Jeff Capone, co-founder and CEO of SecureCircle. "Because collaboration is so critical and there are multiple paths for data to flow in and out, it requires a highly secure, seamless solution that doesn't change the way users work. That is exactly what SecureCircle offers."

Unstructured data – text, images, audio, video, social media and more – is the largest and fastest growing type of data in organizations, and very difficult to control. With its unique, patent-pending technology, SecureCircle automatically protects all unstructured data and secures derivative work, without requiring user intervention. Unlike existing technologies such as file encryption, disk encryption, Information Rights Management, Data Loss Prevention, and Cloud Access Security Brokers, SecureCircle provides complete security, reporting, and control for the massive number of unstructured data files within campuses and enterprises – ensuring that they are always encrypted, trackable and retractable.

The Secure Campus Awards honor the outstanding achievements of security industry manufacturers whose products are considered particularly noteworthy in their ability to improve campus security. The Govies Government Security Awards honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories.

An independent panel of judges from the security industry selected the top entries in the 2018 categories and named them winners using criteria including Features, Innovation, User Friendliness, Interoperability, Quality, Design, Market Opportunity and Impact in the Security Industry, Technical Advances, and Scalability. In addition to being honored at ISC West, the winners will be featured on campuslifesecurity.com and in Campus Security & Life Safety and Security Today magazines.

