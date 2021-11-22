Security Advisory Services Market to Record a CAGR of 17.28% | Strong Regulation and Compliance Requirements to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

The strong regulation and compliance requirements and increasing digital transformation across enterprises are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as budget constraints will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The security advisory services market report is segmented by end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China is the key country for the security advisory services market in APAC.

View our Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

Cisco Systems Inc.



Deloitte LLP



DXC Technology Co.



Ernst & Young Global Ltd.



eSentire Inc.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Product Life Cycle Management Market: The product life cycle management market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

The product life cycle management market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography ( , , APAC, MEA, and ). Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market: The plant asset management (PAM) market has been segmented by end-user (power industry, pulp, and paper industry, oil and gas industry, refining industry, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America ). Download Free Sample Report

Security Advisory Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.28% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Cisco Systems Inc., Deloitte LLP, DXC Technology Co., Ernst & Young Global Ltd., eSentire Inc., KPMG International Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Rapid7 Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio