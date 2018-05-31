Security University Announces US Department of Labor Approval of Qualified/CyberSecurity Registered Apprenticeship Program

"SU's Q/CyberSecurity RAP is an important component of the 2017 Presidential Executive Order, expanding apprenticeships to produce a qualified cybersecurity workforce," said Sondra Schneider, President of Security University. She continued, "The apprenticeships will produce an unrivaled cybersecurity workforce and cybersecurity-literate population. It is more important than ever to re-skill and up-skill the IT workforce to fill existing and new cybersecurity jobs. Expanding 80 years of apprenticeship programs to include cybersecurity addresses an important skills shortage and provides more American adults with cybersecurity skills and experience that employees and employer's value."

According to Cyberseek.org there were 285,681 cybersecurity-related job openings from October 2016 - September 2017 (33,454 in Virginia alone). SU's Q/CyberSecurity RAP employers will hire work-ready apprentices for 12 or 24 month programs.

"We are extremely excited to offer the Q/CyberSecurity RAP of Mastery to the National Capital Region," said Schneider, "For nearly 20 years, SU has prepared the IT workforce to become highly skilled and qualified cybersecurity professional's to lead all cyber missions."

The Q/CyberSecurity RAP helps military, veterans, women, un/under employed and incumbent workforce obtain cybersecurity certificates and credentials that lead to employment and advancement in CyberSecurity. Eligible apprentices may use the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) funds for classes, CH31 veterans with education benefits may fund 100% of their Certificate class fees.

Security University continues to build on the 1st hands-on Cybersecurity Certificate Program of Mastery (SCHEV Certified to Operate and MSA- CESS Accredited) with nearly 100% student success that has led to more than 27,000 alumni in fulltime cybersecurity employment and earning four industry recognized cybersecurity certifications. SU expects to enroll 350-500 cybersecurity apprentices in 2018.

About Security University:

Security University is the nation's leading providers of Qualified Hands-On CyberSecurity Programs of Mastery Education and Certifications for IT Security Professionals. Skills not Scores. For more information on Security University contact us at 1-877-357-7744 or www.securityuniversity.net.

