SEDEF Herbal Announces Personalized Invitation-Only Inaugural Holiday Essential Oil Gift Set

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEDEF is pleased to announce the launch of the essential oil company, as well as its personalized invitation-only inaugural product: the Founder's Five Limited Edition holiday gift set. These are the first essential oils that SEDEF is introducing to the market.

SEDEF The Founder's Five Limited Edition Essential Oil Set

As an essential oil company that offers 100% pure, premium products at a more affordable price, SEDEF is set to take the essential oil world by storm, while making a difference in people's lives during these uncertain and unpredictable times. By sourcing only the purest products, but at lower prices than the top internet-based essential oil companies, consumers now have the chance to get premium 100% pure essential oils at a lower price.

The Founder's Five Limited Edition (only 200 invitation-only sets will be offered for $500 each) includes tea tree oil, eucalyptus oil, peppermint oil, lavender oil, and oregano oil. Every oil in the Limited Edition set is therapeutic-grade, all-natural, vegan, and additive- and chemical-free. In addition, they are GMO-free, gluten-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

The holiday Founder's Five Limited Edition gift set comes in a striking box that can be displayed anywhere, with room to hold more than five essential oil bottles.

To learn more about SEDEF's essential oils or to request an invitation to purchase a personalized Founder's Five Limited Edition set, visit https://sedefherbal.com.

