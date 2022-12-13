Seed Treatment Global Market to Reach $13.58 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.43%

Dec 13, 2022, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seed Treatment Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Seed Treatment Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The seed treatment market was valued at $7,924.6 million in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.43% and reach $13,587.0 million by 2027. The growth in the global seed treatment market is expected to be driven by increasing seed and soil-borne diseases and the growing demand for treated seeds.
Market Lifecycle Stage
The seed treatment market is in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop treated seeds, biological seed treatment products, and seed pelleting techniques, which are expected to increase the demand for seed treatment in farming practices.
Increasing investments in the R&D of seed treatment is one of the major opportunities in the global seed treatment market. Moreover, the functions of seed treatment such as seed protection, seedling protection, and seed germination are attracting seed manufacturers, farmers, and animal feed producers.
Impact
- With an increasing precision farming and a rise in seed-borne diseases creating the market opportunity for seed treatment manufacturers. As seed treatment saves the cost in farming practices and enhances seed germination, farmers are adopting seed treatment in their farming practices. Also, North America and Europe are adopting the Agriculture 4.0 revolution trend and increasing biological seed treatment products in farming practices. This creates better opportunities in North American and European markets.
- Additionally, seed treatment products are used in various crop types including oilseeds, cereals & grains, and fruits & vegetables. The growing demand for treated seeds furthermore drives the seed treatment market during the forecast period 2022-2027.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation 1: by Application Technique
- Seed Coating
- Seed Dressing
- Seed Pelleting
The global seed treatment market in the application technique segment is expected to be dominated by the seed coating application technique. All treated seeds are mass-produced and are used seed treatment products for seed coating application techniques commonly in developing counties.
Segmentation 2: by Crop Type
- Oilseeds
- Cereals & Grains
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Others
The global seed treatment market in the crop type is expected to be dominated by cereals and grains crop type. The cereals and grains include rice, wheat, corn, sorghum, and barely. The growing demand of cereals & grains, and the rise in awareness of treated cereals & grains seeds further drive the seed treatment market in near future.
Segmentation 3: by Product Type
- Chemical Seed Treatment
- Non-Chemical Seed Treatment
Segmentation 4: by Formulation
- Liquid Solution
- Powder
- Emulsion
- Flowable Concentrate
- Water Dispersible Powder for Slurry
- Others
Segmentation 5: by Function
- Seed Protection
- Seed Enhancement
Segmentation 6: by Region
- North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
- Europe - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe
- China
- U.K.
- Asia-Pacific and Japan - Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan
- South America - Brazil, Argentina, Rest-of-South America
- Middle East and Africa - South Africa, Middle East, Kenya, and Rest-of-Middle East and Africa
Demand - Drivers and Limitations
Following are the demand drivers for the seed treatment market:
- Increased Usage of Commercial Seeds
- Growing Demand for Coated Organic Seeds
- Reduced Risk of Exceeding MRLs
The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Lower Shelf Life and High Maintenance
Key Market Players
Company Type 1: Public Company
- ADAMA
- BASF SE
- Bayer AG
- Croda International Plc
- DuPont
- Eastman Chemical Company
- FMC Corporation
- Nufarm
- Solvay
- Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Syngenta
- UPL
Company Type 2: Private Company
- Agrauxine
- BioWorks
Company Type 3: Start-up Company
- Andes
- SilviBio
- SeedEFE
- Inari Agriculture Inc
- Ad Terram
