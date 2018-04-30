Seeking Bright Applicants: Days Inn by Wyndham Wants You to Chase the Sun, Capture Amazing Photos

Now through May 20, 2018, Days Inn is seeking a bright, aspiring photographer with a passion for the outdoors to travel across the country and capture the sun in all of its glory.



"Summer days are built for seizing every sun-lit moment doing something you love, and there's no reason you shouldn't get paid for it," said Patrick Breen, senior vice president, brand operations for Days Inn. "We make it our job to brighten guests' days at our hotels, and now we're delivering an opportunity that puts the sunray reins in our travelers' hands. The Summer Sun-ternship is all about living that carpe diem life, adventuring across the country and experiencing daybreak, the golden hour, and dusk through a new lens – plus stocking up on awesome work perks."

About the Role:

Here's your opportunity to seize the summer days. The month-long "Sun-ternship" will have you snapping photos in America's sunniest cities. Why? Because the sweet days of summer gift us more sunlight, and with Days Inn on your side, together you'll show the world how to make the most of travel, wherever it takes you.

What's more, you'll get major photo props. Photos captured along the way will plaster the brand's website – daysinn.com – its social media channels, and hotel walls: the iconic hotel chain is bringing the sunshine inside with sun-themed art in nearly 1,500 hotels across the country and your very own sun shots will star in select locations.

Your summer mission in a snapshot? Seize the days. Take beautiful photos of the sun. See those photos featured in hotels and online. Get paid. Be the envy (and most sun-kissed) of all your friends.

Responsibilities:

Travel to select sunny cities across America over the course of one month this summer.

Capture as many sun-inspired photos as your camera roll will hold.

Qualifications:

A bright, creative, aspiring photographer.

At least 21 years old and a U.S. resident.

A thrill-seeker open to new, unforgettable experiences.

A passion for travel, adventure, and the outdoors.

The ability to travel across the U.S. for one month.

Unlike the sun, you don't need 27 million (academic) degrees.

The Perks:

A $10,000 stipend.

stipend. Photos featured on the brand's website, social channels, and walls at select Days Inn hotels in the U.S.

Paid travel expenses to explore sunny destinations around the country for one month.

Wyndham Rewards Diamond status. Not Gold, not Platinum – Diamond. That means early check-in, late check-out and more. Visit wyndhamrewards.com to learn how your status with Days Inn's award-winning guest loyalty program can also get you free nights.

A glowing recommendation upon completion of the Sun-ternship from Barry Goldstein , Wyndham Hotel Group's executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

How to apply:

Show us what you've got: visit daysinn.com/suntern by May 20, 2018 , to submit your best original outdoor photo along with 100 words describing why you're the brightest person for the job.

, to submit your best original outdoor photo along with 100 words describing why you're the brightest person for the job. Applicants must be 21 years of age or older and a resident of the U.S.

For more information or to apply, visit daysinn.com/suntern.

Contact the Job Poster:

Days Inn by Wyndham

daysinn.com/suntern

sunternship@olson.com

Seniority Level

Internship

Industry

Travel, Hospitality, Solar Photography, Adventure

About Days Inn

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Days Inn is a globally recognized hotel brand with nearly 1,800 economy to upper-midscale properties located throughout the globe. Most properties offer free Wi-Fi, complimentary DayBreak® continental breakfast, meeting rooms, banquet facilities, copy and fax services, fitness centers and more.

Wyndham Hotel Group is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, encompassing more than 8,400 hotels and over 728,200 rooms in 80 countries. Additional information is available at www.wyndhamworldwide.com.

For more information about hotel franchising opportunities, visit www.whgdevelopment.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seeking-bright-applicants-days-inn-by-wyndham-wants-you-to-chase-the-sun-capture-amazing-photos-300638334.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotel Group

