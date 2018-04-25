SEI Reports First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

"Our results for the quarter reflect the progress we have made across our business lines during the past year, while continuing to make the necessary investments to expand and strengthen the platforms we bring to our target markets," said Alfred P. West, Jr., SEI Chairman and CEO. "Financially, we also benefited from the change in corporate tax rates that became effective this year.

"The markets we serve continue to face increasingly complex regulations in a highly-competitive environment. Our platforms are built and offered with one key focus, to help our clients achieve lasting success. This will foster growth for the company and increased shareholder value over the long-term."

Summary of First-Quarter Results by Business Segment

(In thousands)

For the Three Months

Ended March 31,







2018

2017

% Private Banks:











Revenues

$122,164

$112,634

8% Expenses

112,202

108,550

3% Operating Profit

9,962

4,084

144% Operating Margin

8%

4%

















Investment Advisors:











Revenues

99,192

88,238

12% Expenses

52,453

47,539

10% Operating Profit

46,739

40,699

15% Operating Margin

47%

46%

















Institutional Investors:











Revenues

85,491

77,004

11% Expenses

41,249

38,828

6% Operating Profit

44,242

38,176

16% Operating Margin

52%

50%

















Investment Managers:











Revenues

96,855

80,487

20% Expenses

63,338

52,065

22% Operating Profit

33,517

28,422

18% Operating Margin

35%

35%

















Investments in New Businesses:











Revenues

1,896

1,621

17% Expenses

5,098

4,880

4% Operating Loss

(3,202)

(3,259)

NM













Totals:











Revenues

$405,598

$359,984

13% Expenses

274,340

251,862

9% Corporate overhead expenses

14,942

14,605

2% Income from operations

$116,316

$93,517

24%

First-Quarter Business Highlights:

Revenue growth in the quarter was primarily driven by higher Asset management, administration, and distribution fees from market appreciation and positive cash flows from new and existing clients.

Information processing and software servicing fees in our Private Banks segment increased $6.4 million in first-quarter 2018 compared to first-quarter 2017 primarily due to increased assets from new and existing clients processed on the SEI Wealth Platform SM (the Platform).

in first-quarter 2018 compared to first-quarter 2017 primarily due to increased assets from new and existing clients processed on the SEI Wealth Platform (the Platform). Revenues from the SEI Archway acquisition were $5.5 million during the first-quarter 2018. SEI Archway was acquired during the third-quarter 2017 and is reported in our Investment Managers segment.

during the first-quarter 2018. SEI Archway was acquired during the third-quarter 2017 and is reported in our Investment Managers segment. Our average assets under management, excluding LSV, increased $32.2 billion , or 16 percent, to $233.6 billion , as compared to $201.4 billion during the first-quarter 2017 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 16 percent, to , as compared to during the first-quarter 2017 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Our average assets under administration increased $56.4 billion , or 12 percent, to $530.3 billion in the first-quarter 2018, as compared to $474.0 billion during the first-quarter 2017 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details).

, or 12 percent, to in the first-quarter 2018, as compared to during the first-quarter 2017 (see attached Average Asset Balances schedules for further details). Sales events, net of client losses, during first-quarter 2018 totaled approximately $18.8 million and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately $11.6 million when contract values are fully realized.

and are expected to generate net annualized recurring revenues of approximately when contract values are fully realized. Our earnings from LSV increased by $7.0 million , or 21 percent, to $40.6 million in first-quarter 2018 as compared to $33.6 million in first-quarter 2017. The increase in earnings was due to an increase in assets under management from market appreciation; however, our earnings were negatively impacted by increased personnel expenses of LSV.

, or 21 percent, to in first-quarter 2018 as compared to in first-quarter 2017. The increase in earnings was due to an increase in assets under management from market appreciation; however, our earnings were negatively impacted by increased personnel expenses of LSV. Our operating expenses, primarily personnel costs, in our Investment Advisors and Investment Managers segments increased. These expenses primarily consist of operational, technology and marketing costs and are mainly related to servicing existing clients and acquiring new clients. In addition, our Investment Managers segment includes personnel costs related to SEI Archway acquired during the third-quarter 2017.

We capitalized $12.9 million and $16.9 million of software development costs in first-quarter 2018 and 2017, respectively, of which $12.0 million and $15.2 million are related to continued enhancements to the Platform. Our expenses related to maintenance and enhancements not eligible for capitalization have increased. A higher portion of these costs are recognized in personnel and consulting costs. These increased costs primarily impacted the Private Banks and Investment Advisors business segments.

and of software development costs in first-quarter 2018 and 2017, respectively, of which and are related to continued enhancements to the Platform. Our expenses related to maintenance and enhancements not eligible for capitalization have increased. A higher portion of these costs are recognized in personnel and consulting costs. These increased costs primarily impacted the Private Banks and Investment Advisors business segments. Amortization expense related to the Platform decreased to $9.7 million during the first-quarter 2018 as compared to $12.0 million during the first-quarter 2017 due to an adjustment to the estimated useful life of the Platform effective in the fourth-quarter 2017.

during the first-quarter 2018 as compared to during the first-quarter 2017 due to an adjustment to the estimated useful life of the Platform effective in the fourth-quarter 2017. During the first-quarter 2018, we placed into service an application developed for the Investment Managers segment. This new offering includes components that leverage upon the current infrastructure and add significant enhancements designed to aggregate, transact and process data. Amortization expense related to the application was $1.3 million during first-quarter 2018.

during first-quarter 2018. Our effective tax rate was 11.9 percent in first-quarter 2018 as compared to 31.0 percent in first-quarter 2017. The decline in our tax rate was primarily due to the tax changes enacted in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in December 2017 and increased tax benefits due to a higher volume of stock option exercise activity.

and increased tax benefits due to a higher volume of stock option exercise activity. We adopted ASU Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers (ASU 2014-09) on January 1, 2018 . With our adoption of ASU 2014-09, fees received for research services provided by our brokerage subsidiary, SIDCO, are now recorded net of amounts paid for the soft dollar arrangement. As a result, our revenues and expenses in first-quarter 2018 were each reduced by $3.7 million with no impact to net income. Refer to our first-quarter 2018 Form 10-Q for information regarding the impact of ASU 2014-09 on our financial statements.

. With our adoption of ASU 2014-09, fees received for research services provided by our brokerage subsidiary, SIDCO, are now recorded net of amounts paid for the soft dollar arrangement. As a result, our revenues and expenses in first-quarter 2018 were each reduced by with no impact to net income. Refer to our first-quarter 2018 Form 10-Q for information regarding the impact of ASU 2014-09 on our financial statements. We repurchased 1.1 million shares of our common stock for $82.3 million during the first-quarter 2018.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Apr. 25, 2018. Investors may listen to the call at seic.com/ir-events. Investors may also listen to a replay by telephone at (USA) 800-475-6701; (International) 320-365-3844, access code 447804.

About SEI

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $869 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $530 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Many of the statements in this release may be considered "forward looking statements" and include discussions about future operations, strategies and financial results. Forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control or are subject to change. Although we believe our assumptions are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Our actual future revenues and income could differ materially from our expected results. We have no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





For the Three Months

Ended March 31,



2018

2017









Asset management, admin. and distribution fees

$316,209



$279,461

Information processing and software servicing fees

89,389



80,523











Total revenues

405,598



359,984











Subadvisory, distribution and other asset mgmt. costs

45,205



43,152

Software royalties and other information processing costs

8,718



11,971

Compensation, benefits and other personnel

124,277



108,943

Stock-based compensation

5,195



6,180

Consulting, outsourcing and professional fees

48,707



43,149

Data processing and computer related

20,591



18,325

Facilities, supplies and other costs

17,613



15,925

Amortization

11,854



12,022

Depreciation

7,122



6,800











Total expenses

289,282



266,467











Income from operations

116,316



93,517











Net (loss) gain on investments

(410)



347

Interest and dividend income

2,502



1,343

Interest expense

(257)



(112)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliate

40,607



33,565











Income before income taxes

158,758



128,660











Income taxes

18,920



39,923











Net income

$139,838



$88,737











Basic earnings per common share

$0.89



$0.56











Shares used to calculate basic earnings per share

157,434



159,091











Diluted earnings per common share

$0.86



$0.55











Shares used to calculate diluted earnings per share

163,424



162,742



SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$748,299



$744,247

Restricted cash

3,507



3,505

Receivables from investment products

54,909



56,666

Receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $788 and $695

308,270



282,706

Securities owned

21,600



21,526

Other current assets

34,722



31,158

Total Current Assets

1,171,307



1,139,808











Property and Equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $317,245 and $309,955

145,280



146,428

Capitalized Software, net of accumulated amortization of $361,065 and $350,045

312,272



310,405

Investments Available for Sale

83,089



87,983

Investments in Affiliated Funds, at fair value

5,534



6,034

Investment in Unconsolidated Affiliate

54,482



59,492

Goodwill

52,990



52,990

Intangible Assets, net of accumulated amortization of $2,328 and $1,552

27,802



28,578

Deferred Contract Costs

19,875



—

Deferred Income Taxes

2,740



2,767

Other Assets, net

18,334



18,884

Total Assets

$1,893,705



$1,853,369











Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Accounts payable

$8,463



$5,268

Accrued liabilities

168,618



265,058

Deferred revenue

4,998



4,723

Total Current Liabilities

182,079



275,049











Borrowings Under Revolving Credit Facility

20,000



30,000

Long-term Taxes Payable

10,629



10,629

Deferred Income Taxes

54,384



48,472

Other Long-term Liabilities

12,959



12,380

Total Liabilities

280,051



376,530











Shareholders' Equity:







Common stock, $.01 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 157,990 and 157,069

shares issued and outstanding

1,580



1,571

Capital in excess of par value

1,085,312



1,027,709

Retained earnings

544,923



467,467

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(18,161)



(19,908)

Total Shareholders' Equity

1,613,654



1,476,839

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$1,893,705



$1,853,369



ENDING ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)







Mar. 31,

Jun. 30,

Sept. 30,

Dec 31,

Mar. 31,





2017

2017

2017

2017

2018 Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$19,034



$20,185



$21,196



$22,764



$22,917

Collective trust fund programs



5



4



4



4



4

Liquidity funds



3,903



3,589



3,345



3,864



3,537

Total assets under management



$22,942



$23,778



$24,545



$26,632



$26,458

Client assets under administration



20,760



20,951



22,107



22,980



22,411

Total assets



$43,702



$44,729



$46,652



$49,612



$48,869

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$55,311



$57,358



$59,455



$61,908



$62,176

Collective trust fund programs



5



5



5



5



5

Liquidity funds



2,645



2,451



2,327



2,414



2,399

Total assets under management



$57,961



$59,814



$61,787



$64,327



$64,580

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$78,954



$81,723



$85,763



$87,587



$85,607

Collective trust fund programs



89



80



82



78



72

Liquidity funds



2,759



2,468



3,699



2,937



2,727

Total assets under management



$81,802



$84,271



$89,544



$90,602



$88,406

Advised assets



3,228



4,255



3,626



3,942



4,185

Total assets



$85,030



$88,526



$93,170



$94,544



$92,591

























Investment Managers:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$84



$92



$93



$96



$97

Collective trust fund programs



40,646



42,662



46,087



49,340



45,062

Liquidity funds



911



999



799



743



732

Total assets under management



$41,641



$43,753



$46,979



$50,179



$45,891

Client assets under administration (A)



457,356



476,543



493,538



495,447



507,694

Total assets



$498,997



$520,296



$540,517



$545,626



$553,585

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$931



$997



$1,052



$1,104



$1,114

Liquidity funds



79



46



71



53



72

Total assets under management



$1,010



$1,043



$1,123



$1,157



$1,186

Advised assets



85



69



54



49



49

Total assets



$1,095



$1,112



$1,177



$1,206



$1,235

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (B)



$91,514



$95,700



$102,901



$107,690



$108,186

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (C)



$245,828



$256,055



$270,460



$281,149



$280,097

Collective trust fund programs



40,745



42,751



46,178



49,427



45,143

Liquidity funds



10,297



9,553



10,241



10,011



9,467

Total assets under management



$296,870



$308,359



$326,879



$340,587



$334,707

Advised assets



3,313



4,324



3,680



3,991



4,234

Client assets under administration (D)



478,116



497,494



515,645



518,427



530,105

Total assets



$778,299



$810,177



$846,204



$863,005



$869,046







(A) Client assets under administration in the Investment Managers segment include $42.4 billion of assets that require limited services and therefore are at fee levels below our normal full service assets (as of March 31, 2018). (B) Equity and fixed-income programs include assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only. A portion of these assets were not included in prior period reported assets. The ending value of these assets for each period are as follows: $1.8 billion in March 2017, $2.0 billion in June 2017, $2.3 billion in September 2017, $2.4 billion in December 2017 and $2.4 billion in March 2018. (C) Equity and fixed-income programs include $5.7 billion of assets invested in various asset allocation funds at March 31, 2018. (D) In addition to the numbers presented, SEI also administers an additional $9.7 billion in Funds of Funds assets (as of March 31, 2018) on which SEI does not earn an administration fee.

AVERAGE ASSET BALANCES (In millions) (Unaudited)







1st Qtr.

2nd Qtr.

3rd Qtr.

4th Qtr.

1st Qtr.





2017

2017

2017

2017

2018 Private Banks:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$18,498



$19,610



$20,699



$21,748



$23,412

Collective trust fund programs



4



5



4



4



4

Liquidity funds



4,051



3,677



3,555



3,584



3,720

Total assets under management



$22,553



$23,292



$24,258



$25,336



$27,136

Client assets under administration



20,223



21,166



21,441



22,759



23,398

Total assets



$42,776



$44,458



$45,699



$48,095



$50,534

























Investment Advisors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$54,446



$56,319



$58,406



$60,730



$62,650

Collective trust fund programs



5



5



5



5



5

Liquidity funds



2,559



2,390



2,335



2,235



2,290

Total assets under management



$57,010



$58,714



$60,746



$62,970



$64,945

























Institutional Investors:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$77,852



$80,561



$84,520



$86,573



$87,207

Collective trust fund programs



90



85



80



80



77

Liquidity funds



2,891



2,861



3,177



3,052



2,905

Total assets under management



$80,833



$83,507



$87,777



$89,705



$90,189

Advised assets



3,125



3,687



3,552



3,796



4,383

Total assets



$83,958



$87,194



$91,329



$93,501



$94,572

























Investment Managers:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$75



$84



$92



$99



$96

Collective trust fund programs



39,081



41,615



44,824



47,772



49,243

Liquidity funds



860



937



952



843



834

Total assets under management



$40,016



$42,636



$45,868



$48,714



$50,173

Client assets under administration



453,766



470,701



486,158



494,201



506,951

Total assets



$493,782



$513,337



$532,026



$542,915



$557,124

























Investments in New Businesses:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$909



$954



$1,016



$1,079



$1,105

Liquidity funds



63



64



55



54



70

Total assets under management



$972



$1,018



$1,071



$1,133



$1,175

Advised assets



82



73



73



50



50

Total assets



$1,054



$1,091



$1,144



$1,183



$1,225

























LSV Asset Management:





















Equity and fixed-income programs (A)



$91,150



$94,010



$100,244



$106,112



$109,904

























Total:





















Equity and fixed-income programs



$242,930



$251,538



$264,977



$276,341



$284,374

Collective trust fund programs



39,180



41,710



44,913



47,861



49,329

Liquidity funds



10,424



9,929



10,074



9,768



9,819

Total assets under management



$292,534



$303,177



$319,964



$333,970



$343,522

Advised assets



3,207



3,760



3,625



3,846



4,433

Client assets under administration



473,989



491,867



507,599



516,960



530,349

Total assets



$769,730



$798,804



$831,188



$854,776



$878,304







(A) Equity and fixed-income programs include assets managed by LSV in which fees are based on performance only. A portion of these assets were not included in prior period reported assets. The average of these assets for each period are as follows: $1.7 billion in Q1 2017, $2.0 billion in Q2 2017, $2.2 billion in Q3 2017, $2.4 billion in Q4 2017 and $2.3 billion in Q1 2018.

