Seizing Corporate Assets in Money Laundering Crimes

SAO PAULO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Freezing assets from a company is usual in Brazil, specially in criminal investigations against their controlling shareholders, executives or managers. Those constrain are legally possible, but there are some rules to observe.

First of all, in Brazil companies are not subject to criminal procedure – with the exception of environmental crimes. Only individuals can be sued, which means only individuals can be convicted. Companies are liable in a civil or administrative field, but never in the criminal one.

Property constraint in Brazil can be roughly divided into (i) seizure and (ii) arrestment. In seizure, the assets are frozen on suspicion of their illicit source. The arrestment reaches licit property and its purpose is to ensure the compensation for the damage caused by the offense.

They are different institutes with different requirements and purposes.

The seizure can be used against companies. If the values investigated are suspected to come from executives or controllers crimes, it is possible to freeze them. The company in which the defendant or defendant performs his duties may be affected by such measure, if it is found that the crime proceeds are part of its assets.

The arrestment proceeding is different. The values are frozen in order to ensure the damage reparation will be only required upon conviction (CP[1], article 91). It is no longer the crime proceeds, but lawful goods that will be used for a specific purpose at the end of the process. For this reason, only the assets of those who can be convicted by criminal justice can be seized. Only the defendant may be required to repair the damage by the criminal justice, to pay fines or procedural expenses. Such obligation does not extend or communicate to third parties, since the penalty and its effects are very personal.

Therefore, the arrestment cannot be applied to the company, since they cannot be convicted, nor suffered the conviction effects in a process that it is not a party, does not participate in the evidence production or exercises the defense.

It is possible to extend to the company the liability to repair the damage, but not in criminal proceedings. Only the Civil Justice could judge such claims.

Pierpaolo Cruz Bottini is a lawyer and professor in University of São Paulo Law School and Tiago Rocha is a lawyer, both partners from Bottini & Tamasauskas Advogados

[1] Brazilian Criminal Code

