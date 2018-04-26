Self-Directed Investors Crave More Personalized Guidance, Proactive Contact from Investment Firms, J.D. Power Finds

"As traditional full-service financial advisor businesses have increasingly set their sights on the high-net-worth investor, many firms are deploying centralized advisor call centers to serve the needs of mass affluent investors who are looking for professional guidance," said Mike Foy, Senior Director of the Wealth Management Practice at J.D. Power. "But this is often limited to infrequent, reactive communication that fails to address an investor's personal needs and goals. While firms cannot expect to deliver the level of personalized attention investors would receive from a higher-cost dedicated financial advisor, they can close the gap between the two, in part by effectively using technology to empower more frequent and meaningful human interaction."

Following are key findings of the 2018 study:

Proactive, client-centric contact drives satisfaction: Among investors who seek guidance from their brokerage firms, overall satisfaction is 758 (on a 1,000-point scale) when investors receive no contact from an advisor. That number jumps to 810 when investors receive only reactive contact, and to 850 when an advisor makes at least one proactive outreach to the investor. Additionally, satisfaction among investors who had only investment-centric discussions (e.g., performance, asset allocation and market trends) with an advisor is 799, compared with 878 among those whose discussions included multiple client-centric topics (i.e., personal needs, goals and life changes).

Study Rankings

For the first time since the study launched 16 years ago, the U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study independently evaluates key satisfaction drivers and firm performance for those seeking guidance (i.e., investors who don't have a dedicated financial advisor but do have access to interact with a registered investment professional) and true DIY investors (those who do not interact with professional advisors).

Vanguard ranks highest in self-directed investor satisfaction among both those seeking guidance (830) and DIY investors (802).

The U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study measures self-directed investors' satisfaction with their investment firm based on performance in several factors. The seeking guidance segment has eight factors (in order of importance): firm interaction; account information; investment performance; information resources; financial advisor; commissions and fees; product offerings; and problem resolution. The DIY segment has seven factors (in order of importance): interaction; account information; commissions and fees; product offerings; information resources; investment performance; and problem resolution.

The 2018 study is based on responses from 5,504 investors who make all their investment decisions without the counsel of a personal financial advisor. The study was fielded in December 2017.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power is headquartered in Costa Mesa, Calif., and has offices serving North/South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. J.D. Power is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments and private equity firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer.

Overall Satisfaction Ranking

Seeking Guidance



Vanguard 830 5 E*TRADE Financial 817 4 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. 812 4 TD Ameritrade 799 3 Industry Average 795 3 Fidelity Investments 790 3 Merrill Edge 780 3 Capital One Investing 766 2 Morgan Stanley 765 2 Chase 758 2 Wells Fargo Advisor Solutions 751 2 --



TIAA-CREF* 780 3





DIY



Vanguard 802 5 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. 800 5 Chase 783 4 Industry Average 775 3 E*TRADE Financial 774 3 Merrill Edge 771 3 Fidelity Investments 767 3 TD Ameritrade 764 3 Capital One Investing 759 2 T. Rowe Price 751 2 WellsTrade 737 2 --



USAA** 827 5





Power Circle Ratings Legend 5 – Among the best 4 – Better than most 3 – About average 2 – The rest

*TIAA-CREF is profiled, but not rank-eligible, because it does not meet the study awards criteria.

**USAA is profiled, but not rank-eligible, because it does not meet the study award criteria.

1 Net Promoter,® Net Promoter System,® Net Promoter Score,® NPS® and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Fred Reichheld and Satmetrix Systems, Inc.

2 J.D. Power defines generational groups as Pre-Boomers (born before 1946); Boomers (1946 to 1964); Gen X (1965-1976); and Gen Y (1977-1994). Xennials (1978-1982) and Millennials (1982-1994) are subsets of Gen Y.

