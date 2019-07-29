Semi-Trailer Market Set to Record a CAGR of 5.32% During 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Semi-Trailer Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semi-trailer market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



Key Highlights

The majority of the transportation in the energy, construction, automotive, and manufacturing sectors happens through road and trailers, due to their flexibility and versatility. Semi-trailers are more popular than full-trailers.

The increasing use of alternative fuels is expected to drive the growth prospects for the road freight transportation market, over the forecast period.

Semi-trailer manufacturers are developing and adopting advanced technologies, in order to enhance the efficiency of vehicles. For instance; Ekeri, a Finland -based company, has developed a side opening design for a semi-trailer, which is likely to save 30 minutes on each daily run. Similarly, Kssbohrer, a German-based company ,has recently launched 18 new models of semi-trailers across four product groups, in response to the changing trends in the industry, and to cater to the exact requirements of customers.

is the largest market for semi-trailers and is expected to grow at the fastest pace beyond 2020. Many heavy commercial vehicles in India are outdated and due for replacement. Strict emission norms will result in an increase in the demand for replacements, thus, driving the growth in the Indian semi-trailer market.

Major Market Trends



Rising Demand for Refrigerated-type Trailer



A refrigerated semi-trailer is designed to carry goods at a specific temperature. These vehicles are equipped with any mechanical refrigeration systems, powered by small displacement diesel engines, and utilize carbon dioxide as a cooling agent. The demand for frozen food products across the country has been increasing over the past five years. This spike has laid roots for the demand for refrigerated semi-trailers.



Great Dane Trailers, Wabash National, Schmitz Cargobull, Utility Trailer Manufacturing, Kogel Trailer GmbH, and Krone GmbH are the major players that dominated the refrigerated trailer market during 2018. The key focus of these companies is to design and develop refrigerated trailers with advanced technology and improved operational efficiency. In addition to this, third-party logistics service providers are increasing their trailer feet, due to the increasing demand for refrigerated trailers.



The companies are collaborating and developing technologically advanced products. For instance;

Dearman System has collaborated with Paneltex for developing the zero-emission transport refrigeration. A transport refrigeration unit (TRU), powered by a secondary diesel engine, can emit up to six times as much nitrogen oxide (NOx), and almost 30 times as much particulate matter (PM). However, the Dearman TRU eradicates all emissions of NOx and PM, offering a significant improvement in air quality, along with reducing carbon footprint and noise.

ABCO Transportation, a leading transportation service provider in Missouri ( United States ), offers refrigerated semi-trailers. The company has installed the latest technology to support the changing demands of the market. The vehicles provided by ABCO also ensure safety and have tracking equipment, such as GPS mobile communication and mobile scanning devices. ABCO has partnered with R+L Carriers, Paramount Freight Systems, and R+L Global, to expand its services to greater coverage.

Asia Pacific and North America - Largest Markets



Asia-Pacific is the largest market for semi-trailers and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period, followed by North America. The growth is primarily contributed by the increase in inland transportation, rising investments in infrastructure and construction activities, and continually increasing demand from the logistics sector.



Most of the heavy commercial vehicles in India are outdated and are due for replacement. Stringent emission norms will result in high replacement demand, driving the growth in the semi-trailer market.



Furthermore, the United States has witnessed positive growth in the commercial vehicle sales during 2015-2018, majorly owing to their growing operations in the e-commerce and logistics sectors.



Mexico, on account of increased exports and expanded domestic market, witnessed the fastest growth rate. The majority of the transportation in the energy, construction, automotive, and manufacturing sector happens through the road; semi-trailers, and due to their flexibility and versatility, they are more popular than full trailers, and are considered as the viable option.



Competitive Landscape



Great Dane, Wabash National, Krone, Utility Trailers, China International Marine Containers, and Schmitz Cargobull are the major players operating in the semi-trailer market.



The manufacturers of semi-trailers are developing and adopting advanced technologies, in order to enhance the efficiency of the vehicle. For instance; Ekeri, a Finland-based company, has developed a side opening design for a semi-trailer, which is likely to save 30 minutes on each daily run. Similarly, Kssbohrer, a German-based company, recently launched 18 new models of semi-trailers across four product groups, in response to the changing trends in the industry, and to cater to the exact requirements of its customers.



Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is the oldest, privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer, and the largest producer of refrigerated vans, in the United States. During 2018, the company built around 47,000 trailers.



