Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. Announces 2018 Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open Held Aug. 2 to Aug. 14

Unique to South Florida, SHRPO is known for its one-of-a-kind finisher – The Big 4. The Big 4 is a collection of four-tournament finales that feature staggered structures, timed so the events climax alongside one another in front of a live audience. Filmed by Poker Night in America and televised on CBS Sports Network, The Big 4 will be played at the resort's new Hard Rock Event Center on Tuesday, Aug.14. All of the synchronized poker action will be live streamed on SHRPO.com.

Carrying combined prize pools of $6.5 million, The Big 4 premium events include:

$5,250 S HRPO Championship NLH (Single Re-Entry), $3 Million Guarantee , starts at noon on Friday, Aug. 10

S (Single Re-Entry), , starts at noon on Friday, Aug. 10 $2,650 NLH (Single Re-Entry), $1 Million Guarantee , starts on at 2 p.m. on Sunday , Aug. 12

(Single Re-Entry), , starts on at , Aug. 12 $1,100 NLH (Re-Entry), $500,000 Guarantee , starts at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13

(Re-Entry), , starts at on Monday, Aug. 13 $25,500 High Roller (Re-Entry), $2 Million Guarantee, starts at noon on Monday, Aug. 13

Other highlight events surrounding The Big 4 include the $50,000 Super High Roller highlighting a $1 Million Guarantee and the Jeff Conine Celebrity Poker Classic presented by the Charity Series of Poker.

The resort's new Hard Rock Event Center will serve as the primary tournament space during the 13-day series. This space first hosted poker events during April's Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown when it housed nearly 80 tables and was filled to capacity during the weekend play.

Last year's SHRPO Championship saw Martin Kozlov best 887 entries for more than $750,000. The Big 4 in 2017 boasted more than $5.8 million earned between the four final tables with the quartet of winners taking home more than $1.8 million.

On Thursday, Aug. 9, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and the Charity Series of Poker (CSOP) will once again host The Jeff Conine Celebrity Poker Classic benefitting the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Foundation. The charity event will kick off with an exclusive VIP player party in the new Terrace Ballroom at Hard Rock Event Center from 5:30 – 7 p.m. prior to the tournament's start time at 7 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music, cocktails, hors d' oeuvres, and a chance to win a variety of prizes including a seat in the SHRPO Championship. Buy-in for the charity event is $300 and players can re-enter throughout the evening. Former major league baseball player Jeff Conine will be in attendance along with other celebrities.

Tournament promotions include the property's signature "Win a Seat" program. Participants can visit HardRockPoker.com to enter for a chance at a $5,250 entry into the SHRPO Championship. A total of three winners will be selected.

Poker hotel rates during SHRPO will start at $139 on weekdays and $189 on weekends. For more information and to view the series schedule, future tournament details and make hotel reservations, please visit SHRPO.com. Follow us on Twitter at @SHRPO and @SHRThePokerRoom, #SHRPO.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seminole-hard-rock-hotel--casino-in-hollywood-fla-announces-2018-seminole-hard-rock-poker-open-held-aug-2-to-aug-14-300666039.html

SOURCE Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Related Links

http://www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com

