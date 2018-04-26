Sen. Gary Peters Tours Webasto Sunroofs Plant in Rochester Hills

"We were pleased to have Senator Gary Peters visit Webasto, and feel secure in knowing he will be working in Washington to support the automotive industry," Webasto US Sunroofs President and CEO Andre Schoenekaes said.

Webasto management led the tour, stops included the Ford F-150 line where glass is assembled for trucks and a testing lab which showcases the durability and safety of sunroofs. Sen. Peters had his own experience working on the line, by mounting a glass panel to a Ford F-150 roof and in the lab, testing samples for tempered, laminated and protective glass to check the quality and reliability.

Speaking to employees following the tour, Senator Peters, who serves on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, highlighted the work done at Webasto and how its facility in Rochester Hills supports the American auto industry. "The work that Webasto is doing to diversify its product line to include electric is an example of the automotive innovation that will chart the course for the future of mobility," Peters said. "Southeast Michigan is home to more engineers per capita than any other region in the country, and our state is in a prime position to be a leader in cutting-edge technologies that will change the way we get around. I thank Webasto for inviting me to visit and engage with their employees on the issues most concerning them. "

Peters also heard about the importance of streamlining regulatory laws for the automotive industry. Often, automotive products are heavily impacted by legal requirements, which reaffirms the importance of ongoing dialogue with elected officials.

Sen. Peters was most impressed with Webasto's culture, the production capabilities and the innovative technology.

About Webasto:

The Webasto Group is a global innovative systems partner to almost all automobile manufacturers and among the top 100 suppliers in this industry sector. In its core business areas, the company develops and produces sunroofs, panorama roofs and convertible roofs as well as thermo systems for all drive types. In addition, with battery systems and charging solutions Webasto is expanding its product portfolio for electromobility. In 2017 the Webasto Group generated sales of 3.5 billion euros and has around 13,000 employees at more than 50 locations (with over 30 of these being manufacturing plants). The headquarters of the company, founded in 1901, is located in Stockdorf near Munich (Germany). For more information please visit www.webasto-group.com.

