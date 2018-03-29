Send your best news photo from 2017 to the National Press Club

The photo awards are intended to honor professional photojournalists who have produced outstanding work, either independently for news organizations or as employees of those news organizations. Non-traditional entrants are free to explain in supporting materials how they meet these journalistic criteria.

The winner will win one year's free membership in the Press Club. Members may offer photo entries for free, while non-members pay $50 per entry.

The winners will be honored at an awards dinner at the National Press Club this summer. If you have questions, send them to wjlester@comcast.net or call 410-271-7020.

Here is the website for the contest: http://www.press.org/about/awards

