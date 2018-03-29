Send your best news photo from 2017 to the National Press Club

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The National Press Club's journalism contest will present an award for excellence in news photography again this year, so be sure and enter your best work. The deadline has been extended to April 16, so send your best work!

The contest will recognize excellence for an individual news photo and the contest is limited to photos taken during 2017. Only one news photo should be submitted per entry and people are limited to 3 separate entries at most.

The photo awards are intended to honor professional photojournalists who have produced outstanding work, either independently for news organizations or as employees of those news organizations. Non-traditional entrants are free to explain in supporting materials how they meet these journalistic criteria.

The winner will win one year's free membership in the Press Club. Members may offer photo entries for free, while non-members pay $50 per entry.

The winners will be honored at an awards dinner at the National Press Club this summer.  If you have questions, send them to wjlester@comcast.net or call 410-271-7020.

Here is the website for the contest: http://www.press.org/about/awards

