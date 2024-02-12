SenesTech Approved as Vendor for All Ace Hardware Stores

PHOENIX, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNES; "SenesTech" or the "Company"), the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, today announces that the Company has been accepted as a vendor for the full Ace Hardware network of stores, a network comprising over 4,500 locations. All stores will be able to order directly from SenesTech, and the Company will participate in Ace Hardware's vendor events, including the Ace semi-yearly markets. 

"We are excited to be working with Ace Hardware. They represent leaders in the retail market for do-it-yourselfers and the consumer market,  for which our EvolveTM soft bait is uniquely positioned," said Joel Fruendt, SenesTech's President and CEO.

"This is the first major move we will make into the retail market. We have expanded our packaging to include stand-up pouches, which are the perfect solution for the retail space. We are also in discussions with various rep agency firms that  specialize in representing brands to major retailers and industrial/agricultural suppliers, to represent our line, as this will accelerate our penetration into this market segment," continued Mr. Fruendt.

This development follows the decision previously announced, that some individual Ace franchises were beginning to carry SenesTech's rodent fertility control products.

About SenesTech
We are committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. We are experts in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. We invented ContraPest, the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve, an EPA-designated minimum-risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. We strive for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable.

For more information visit https://senestech.com/ 

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbor created thereby. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, our belief that Evolve soft bait is uniquely positioned for the retail market for do-it-yourselfers and the consumer market; and our belief that our discussions with rep agency firms that specialize in representing brands to major retailers and industrial/agricultural suppliers will accelerate our penetration into this market segment.  Forward-looking statements may describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are often, but not always, made through the use of words such as "believe," "may," "future," "plan," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "eventually," "project," "estimate," "continuing," "intend" and similar words or phrases. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the successful commercialization of our products, market acceptance of our products, regulatory approval and regulation of our products and other factors and risks identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

