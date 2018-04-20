Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia

Mr. Anthony (Tony) Kaufman has been promoted to executive vice president, professional services and chief financial officer for four business units of Carnival Corporation – Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia. In his new role, Kaufman will oversee the financial planning and reporting, financial analysis, accounting and tax strategy for this group. Kaufman now reports to Stein Kruse, chief executive officer of these business units. Previously, Kaufman served as executive vice president, international operations for Carnival plc's Princess Cruises brand, leading the line's Asia, Australia, United Kingdom and Europe business operations.

Throughout his 25-year career at Princess Cruises, Kaufman has held various roles including senior vice president of commercial affairs, which was a broad commercial role that included responsibility for onboard revenue and worldwide shore operations, as well as commercial transactions such as shipbuilding contracts, ship sales, and charters. He has also served as general counsel of the former P&O Princess Cruises plc and has held various other roles in legal and business affairs since joining the company in 1993.

Kaufman succeeds Tim Howie, executive vice president professional services and chief financial officer, who retired earlier this year after more than 10 years with the company.

Ms. Kelly Clark, senior vice president and chief ethics officer for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia, has assumed oversight of the legal department as general counsel. Clark previously served as a senior vice president overseeing fleet operations compliance and also served previously as general counsel to Holland America Line and Seabourn, where she oversaw the development of an award-winning compliance program. Clark succeeds Mona Ehrenreich, senior vice president and general counsel who retired earlier this year after nearly 25 years of service to the company.

"It's my privilege to announce the promotions of Kelly and Tony to these strategic senior roles and I'm confident their leadership, intellect and integrity will create a lasting effect for the brands, our employees and colleagues," said Stein Kruse, chief executive officer of Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia. "These executive appointments are also the catalyst for additional promotions demonstrating the outstanding capabilities and leadership within the ranks of our company," added Kruse.

Ms. Deanna Austin, who has been with the company for 30 years, has been promoted to chief commercial officer for Princess Cruises. In addition to her current accountability leading global deployment and revenue management, Austin has overall responsibility for the commercial operations for the Princess Cruises brand in 12 international offices, as well as international sales through Princess Cruises' general sales agents around the world. Austin will continue to report to Jan Swartz, group president, Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia.

"Deanna is one of the brightest minds in commercial management and deployment planning in the cruise industry and this promotion positions Princess to benefit from her three decades of experience and leadership globally," said Jan Swartz, group president for Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia.

Group Shared Services (Financial)

Ms. Natalya Leahy has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer for Holland America Line and Seabourn. She will report to Kaufman. Leahy most recently served as vice president and CFO based in Seattle.

Mr. Simeon Waldron has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer for Princess Cruises and Carnival Australia, reporting to Kaufman and based in Santa Clarita, Calif. Waldron most recently served as vice president and CFO of these business units.

Commercial and Product Management for Princess Cruises

Mr. Stuart Allison has been promoted to senior vice president, Asia-Pacific Planning and Operations, for the Princess Cruises brand, reporting to Austin. In this new role, his accountability expands to include direct responsibility for Carnival plc's China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore business. With the company for nearly 20 years, Allison was previously vice president of Princess Cruises' successful Australia and New Zealand business based in Sydney, where he will remain. He will retain revenue and operations oversight for the Australia and New Zealand business.

Mr. Neil Rippon has been promoted to vice president, domestics, Europe, and exotics product management for Princess Cruises. Adding to his current responsibilities, Rippon is now accountable for Europe and exotics revenue and Derek Krause, director, Europe and exotics product management, will report to him. Tony Roberts, vice president, UK and Europe, based in the UK, will report to Austin and partner with Rippon on achieving the brand's European revenue and sourcing plans. Rippon, as well as Trey Hickey in International Sales, will report to Austin.

Guest Services for Princess Cruises

Ms. Lorna Warren has joined Princess Cruises as vice president, guest services where she will lead the shipboard guest services and operations function—including front desk, housekeeping operations, customer service, charters and groups, and the onboard quality assurance program. Warren will also support guest operations' strategic efforts for recruitment, career progression, training, and development of the seagoing staff in close partnership with the global human resources team. Warren brings to Princess Cruises more than 17 years of experience in the cruise industry.

Marketing for Princess Cruises

Ms. Shelley Wise has been promoted to vice president integrated marketing (North America) for Princess Cruises accountable for brand marketing, advertising, consumer insights and analytics, creative services and direct marketing. She has been with the company for 10 years and continues to report to Gordon Ho, senior vice president, global marketing and North America sales.

