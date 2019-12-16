Seniorlink Appoints Diane Fronckiewicz as Vice President, Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniorlink, Inc., a leading tech-enabled health services company, today announced the appointment of Diane Fronckiewicz, J.D. as its new Vice President, Chief Compliance and Privacy Officer. In this role, Diane will oversee all regulatory, privacy and compliance matters for the organization

"Diane brings deep experience in the ever-changing world of healthcare and fully understands how regulatory changes impact both business initiatives and operational processes," said Thomas P. Riley, President and CEO of Seniorlink. "Her expertise and leadership will allow Seniorlink to continue to expand its services, products and supports for family caregivers nationwide."

Fronckiewicz brings demonstrated success leading the development, implementation, on-going monitoring, and improvement of comprehensive healthcare privacy and compliance programs critical to complex regulatory and contractual requirements. Most recently, she served as Privacy Officer and Compliance Director for Health Plans, Inc., where she also prioritized creating a culture of compliance throughout the organization. Previously, Fronckiewicz managed compliance and privacy programs at RediClinic, L.L.C. and Health Dialog Services Corporation.

"I've specialized in the field of healthcare compliance for my entire career," said Fronckiewicz. "To join an organization like Seniorlink and be part of its mission to support families caring for loved ones at home is both an exciting professional and personal opportunity. I look forward to helping Seniorlink continue to protect the safety and privacy of family caregivers and their loved ones."

More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela, evidence-based clinical protocols, and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.seniorlink.com.

SOURCE Seniorlink, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.seniorlink.com

