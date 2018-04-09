Seniorlink CEO Thomas Riley Presenting on "Aging in America" Panel at 2018 PULSE: The Atlantic Summit on Health Care

At the event, Mr. Riley will speak alongside Anne Murphy, Partner at Hinckley Allen, Dr. Reena L. Pande, Chief Medical Officer of AbleTo Inc. and Michael Festa, Esquire, State Director, AARP of Massachusetts on the panel "Aging in America." Moderated by Ross Andersen, Senior Editor of The Atlantic, the panel will explore changing healthcare needs as the U.S. population ages, as well as possibilities for finding and implementing new ways to improve outcomes and quality of living for aging patients and their caregivers while reducing costs to the healthcare system.

"Currently, family and friends are giving more than $470 billion of unpaid time to care for loved ones so that these patients can stay comfortably in their homes and communities. That's an enormous strain on our caregivers and our healthcare system," said Riley. "This summit is an important opportunity for people and organizations in the field to discuss how we can better care for all patients and their caregivers.

The second annual PULSE: The Atlantic Summit on Health Care brings together leading policymakers, healthcare executives, scientists, medical professionals, and academics to explore the current and future state of healthcare through a variety of broad-based topics such as new medical technology innovations, the opioid crisis, the affordability and accessibility of health care, the aging population, and more. Drawing from leading thinkers across the country, in combination with Boston's renowned medical community, the summit brings together the brightest minds shaping health care today to explore the future of our healthcare system.

About Seniorlink

Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company that builds care collaboration solutions. The company serves patients and caregivers by partnering with risk-bearing provider and payer organizations to augment existing care management capabilities through solutions that leverage human touch and technology. Seniorlink's team of compassionate, experienced professionals uses a proprietary platform, Vela, to encourage real-time collaboration among the extended care team that results in better outcomes at a lower cost. Backed by nearly two decades of care expertise, Seniorlink leads the way on delivering high quality care. Seniorlink's Caregiver Homes Network is the first Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) provider in the U.S. to receive National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Case Management Accreditation with Long Term Services and Support Distinction. More information about Seniorlink can be found at www.seniorlink.com.

