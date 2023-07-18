Sentence Date Nearing in Trenton Federal Drug Case

Please take a moment and click the national press release link below regarding RacialJusticeReform.com Innocence Project defendant and Trenton native Timothy Wimbush.

NEWARK, N.J., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a saga of justice and power abused. It is the story of urban poverty and non violent petty possessory charges turned into a 30 to life sentence exposure. It is the story of applying systemically racist laws that Attorney General Merrick Garland detailed in his Dec 16, 2022 memorandum to stop using against nonviolent urban minorities.

https://www.racialjusticereform.com/press-releases/62223-timothy-wimbush-case

https://www.trentonian.com/2021/01/11/ordille-return-a-city-of-trenton-whitewash-l-a-parker-column/

https://www.trentonian.com/news/trenton-cop-facing-dismissal-for-lying-on-search-warrant-in-federal-drug-case/article_095ae374-dacd-11ea-8850-2fccc3e64879.html

The public and the community has a voice and must speak to the prosecutor's office to firmly ask them to withdraw the 3 systemic racist charges that has turned Timothy's petty urban possessory charge to a sentence exposure of 30 to life. Reference Case #:19-134 (GC)

Mission Statement: RJR is one of the fastest growing Racial Equity Organizations in America, whose primary goal is to halt the systemic over incarceration of urban minorities. This includes: (1) targeting the laws that create absurd multi-decade sentences for common petty nonviolent urban crimes (2) creating a virtual mentor program [My Virtual Godparent] for urban youth starting at a very young age [around 5 years old] by assigning a lifetime virtual mentor and a free communication device.

WE MUST NOT ACCEPT THE THINGS WE CANNOT CHANGE, WE MUST CHANGE THE THINGS WE CANNOT ACCEPT.

