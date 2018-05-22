The successes generated from these changes during Q1 2018 have lead this leading Digital Agency to the newest client relationship with Destin Custom Home Builders and the Regatta Bay Preserve. Regatta Bay spec homes are available to the public once again, allowing home buyers seeking luxury properties a chance to purchase a new home within the already established Regatta Bay Golf & Yacht Club.

SEOM Solutions is thrilled with the opportunity, having already shown their ability to manage and grow community focused initiatives alongside Rosemary Beach® as well as assist Coastal Skin Surgery & Dermatology with the expansion of their brand into new markets with the opening of their 4th location in Panama City Beach, FL.

"We specialize in not specializing," said SEOM Solutions' Director of Media, Matt Titus. "Diversifying our client type allows us to avoid competing among our clients and helps us stay sharp in an always evolving digital landscape."

About SEOM Solutions: A local, full service, interactive marketing agency offering brand management, web design and development, online media marketing, and content creation to generate growth alongside each client. SEOM Solutions will create, implement, and adapt strategic efforts to produce measurable results based on each client's individual measure of success.

Related Links

www.InteractiveMarketing.Agency

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seom-solutions-expands-into-destin-300652503.html

SOURCE SEOM Solutions, Inc.

Related Links

www.interactivemarketing.agency

