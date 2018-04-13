Serial Entrepreneur Couple Launches Entertainment Division

ATLANTA, April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hassan Group would like to announce they have ventured into the arts and entertainment sector. The company owned by serial entrepreneur couple, Hamdy and Angie Hassan, have established the new division this spring, to take advantage of the growth in the entertainment sector and create new opportunities. The venture includes Original TV and Reply Management.

The company has chosen indie director/producer couple, Kareem and Michelle Davis as partners, to head the new division after hearing their story of perseverance, creativity, and determination. "We wanted authentic people as partners. Someone that has proven that not only can they fall but get back up again. All and all, I can see us in the Davis', no matter how hard life tries to knock them down, they just keep coming. We've seen their mistakes and mishaps, but we've also seen their drive and growth. Those are the type of people I want as partners!" said Hamdy Hassan, CEO of Hassan Group.

When fully operational, the arts division of Hassan Group will be one of the most interesting platforms. Original TV will be a network wholly made of 100% Original content. The content will either be made by Original TV or acquired from indie filmmakers. Reply Management is a boutique agency that will only manage 10 talents every three years. The reason for this is to devote proper attention to the talent and ensure their success. A network casting and career fair is scheduled to be announced in the coming week.

