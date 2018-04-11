Serko Expands North American Presence with Industry Veteran Tony D'Astolfo

Serko CEO, Darrin Grafton said, "With Tony joining, we welcome arguably one of the most influential executives in corporate travel in the North American market. This is another key milestone in Serko's global expansion and we're thrilled to add someone of Tony's caliber to the team. His experience, track record and extensive network will propel our efforts to launch Zeno in the world's largest business travel market."

D'Astolfo is a 30-year travel industry veteran with deep expertise in business travel and technology. His successful track record in the corporate travel technology space began at GetThere, where he led the pre-IPO startup as Vice President of Sales. D'Astolfo then moved to Deem, where he assembled and led a team that added over 7,000 customers, before leaving to lead Phocuswright, the travel industry's premier research firm, as Managing Director.

"The North American market is looking for alternatives to the status quo, and Zeno, the state-of-the-art travel and expense technology platform that Darrin and team have built at Serko is perfectly positioned to make an impact," said D'Astolfo. "I'm excited to join a team with a proven history of execution and look forward to leading the efforts here in North America."

Grafton added, "Our entry into the U.S. market is gathering momentum and we're excited to give the U.S. and Canadian markets a sorely needed new option."

D'Astolfo joins former Amex and NuTravel exec Rich Miller, and former Concur exec Murray Warner as the newest members of the leadership team at Serko. The new look executive line-up, along with Serko's new flagship product, Zeno, will be introduced to the industry at the upcoming ACTE Conference in New York, April 29-May 1, and the BTTB-GTBA conference in Sydney on May 8-9.

More information

Kylie Banks, Porter Novelli, for Serko

Phone: 310-754-4126

Email: kylie.banks@porternovelli.com

Follow Serko

On Linkedin: http://www.linkedin.com/company/serko-ltd

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/SerkoOnline

About Serko

Serko is a leading travel and expense technology solution in Australasia, used by over 6,000 corporate entities and Travel Management Companies who combined book more than A$6bn of travel a year through Serko's platforms.

Zeno is Serko's next generation travel management application, using intelligent technology, predictive workflows and a global travel marketplace to transform business travel across the entire journey.

Listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange Main Board (NZX:SKO), Serko employs more than 100 people worldwide, with its HQ in New Zealand, and offices across Australia, China, India and the U.S.

Visit www.serko.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/serko-expands-north-american-presence-with-industry-veteran-tony-dastolfo-300628583.html

SOURCE Serko Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.serko.com

