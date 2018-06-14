Service Management Group amplifies its text analytics technology to help brands turn qualitative feedback into quantitative insights

Multi-source reporting – This new reporting capability allows brands to collect and holistically view open-ended customer feedback across all customer touchpoints—including surveys, social media and third-party comments

Unlimited real-time data – With a myriad of feedback channels, instant access to cross-functional, open-ended data is key for program evaluation and adding critical context to quantitative datasets

Advanced filters – Clients are able to drill into their brand experience data by source, sentiment, themes, categories, products and more

Elasticsearch –The industry's fastest, most sophisticated search technology enables brands to mine customer comments and quickly access the most relevant feedback

Available in the smg360® reporting website and award-winning mobile app, SMG's text analytics allows users to integrate cross-channel comments in a single, holistic report. From there, SMG's advanced-degree researchers and client insights teams use text analytics alongside other datasets to dig deeper, uncover meaningful context and help brands address complex issues.

"In the digital age, data is constantly flowing in, and without a good text analytics solution in place, brands don't stand a chance of keeping up with customer feedback," said SMG Chief Product and Technology Officer Dennis Ehrich. "Our new text analytics technology equips clients with a sophisticated engine in combination with intuitive reporting and advanced research capabilities," added Ehrich.

In conjunction with a significant investment in data science and machine learning, SMG has introduced a strategic roadmap to advance accuracy and accomplish tasks that have historically required human effort. The technology will leverage more than 250 million phrases across industry-specific libraries to train the text analytics engine to look for relevant categories and terms. Future enhancements will include augmented analytics, whereby SMG data scientists use complex algorithms to guide machine training to classify sentiment while continually improving accuracy through crowd-sourced user feedback and machine learning.

To learn more about how the right text analytics technology makes it easier to understand what customers really want, download SMG's text analytics guide for CX pros.

