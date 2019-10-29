Services and Mechanical Engineering for Russia's Oil and Gas Industry, 2019 Report: Are Industry's Foundations Secure

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Services and Mechanical Engineering for Oil and Gas: Are Industry's Foundations Secure?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The condition of service companies causes serious concern in the industry. A good deal of work depends on them, so in this respect, their comparison with the foundations of the oil and gas building will not be an exaggeration.

The question is how secure they are today. It is not only because of Western sanctions and dependence on foreign technology, even though this subject also needs special consideration. What is most intriguing is, after all, the main direction the Russian oilfield services industry will take.

The industry is at a crossroads and even vertically-integrated oil companies differ in their approaches.

The primary direction for major oil corporations was seen in disposing of service assets in the 1990s. Now, however, there are advocates of a complete about-turn.

Rosneft has been buying up service companies for several years now, aggressively. Concentration is on the rise in the sector. But Lukoil and Gazprom Neft believe that this destroys the market. Such an approach may lead to monopolisation and thus, eventually, to decline in the quality of services and growth in their price.

What line will prevail? It is the question we will think over in our report where you will find detailed coverage of the following subjects:

Structure and key financial indicators of the oilfield services market

Fastest growing market segments and biggest problems



Growth in horizontal drilling and collapse in seismic surveys and geophysics



Main structural transformations of the market and their causes

Key industry players by leading segments

Development and exploratory drilling



Vertical and horizontal drilling



Enhanced recovery, including hydraulic fracturing



Well intervention and workover



Geophysics and seismic surveys

Non-residents in the sector

The question arose after 2014 if foreigners were going to leave the Russian oilfield services market.



The government adopted urgent plans for import substitution; critical technology lists were approved. The situation has come to be a paradox in its own way: the plans for import substitution in the oilfield services industry have basically failed, but then non-residents are totally in no hurry to leave the market and even attempt to increase their presence.



Besides, the presence of Chinese companies is more and more noticeable in the sector, especially as suppliers of oil and gas equipment.

The destiny of independent players

Hardships of survival under pressure from vertically-integrated oil companies, Western giants, and Chinese suppliers



Government regulation of the oilfield services industry



Ideas to create a national service company



The destiny of Rosgeologia; special investment contracts; and unsuccessful attempts to support independents



Main innovations in legislative regulation of the sector

Medium-term forecast of developments

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

1. Production Performance in Russian Oilfield Services Industry

2. Key Players on Russian Oilfield Services Market

2.1. Drilling market

2.2. EOR market

2.3. Well intervention and workover market

2.4. Geophysics and seismic surveys market

3. Russian Oil Majors in Oilfield Services Market Affected by Sanctions: Two Camps, Two Strategies

3.1. Oil major with in-house oilfield services: Rosneft, the new market giant

3.2. Oil majors relying on third-party contractors in oilfield services

3.3. Sanctions and the birth of a new Star of Russian mechanical engineering for the oil industry

4. The destiny of Independent Service Companies

5. Government Policy on Oilfield Services

6. Medium-term Forecast

