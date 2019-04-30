Servo & Stepper Motors - Global Market Insights & Projections 2019 to 2023, with ABB, Applied Motion Products, Faulhaber Group, Nidec Corporation, Schneider Electric, and Siemens Dominating

DUBLIN, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Servo and Stepper Motors Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The servo and stepper motors market will register a CAGR of almost 6% by 2023.

One of the key driving factors for the global servo and stepper motors market is the increasing demand for automated equipment and robots in an industrial setup. The application areas of servo motors are varied and include automobile manufacturing industries, packaging machines, food processing, healthcare industries, semiconductors, and robotics.

The automated material handling equipment in such industries majorly includes a diverse range of applications such as cranes, robots for pick and place, automated guided vehicles, and conveyors, which help in the transportation and storage of goods and services.

Hybrid stepper motors are being widely adopted in the automated material handling equipment due to their accuracy in providing control and precision. Hence, the demand for servo and stepper motors in end-user industries is expected to increase.

Growing demand for high energy efficiency at low speed

Conventional motors use more energy when they are running at very low speed. However, due to technological improvements and their hybrid structure, stepper motors consume less energy even when operating at low speed. The increasing focus toward energy efficiency and the need to comply with stringent regulatory norms have increased the adoption of hybrid stepper motors in industrial premises.

Volatile oil and gas environment

The oil and gas industry is a major contributor to the global servo and stepper motors market. Hence, volatility in the oil and gas market can adversely affect the growth of the global servo and stepper motors market.

However, crude oil prices witnessed a slump afterward and continue to show a decline. Therefore, expected to be slower after which investments may rise, in turn, driving the demand for servo and stepper motors in the oil and gas industry.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Players

  • ABB
  • Applied Motion Products Inc.
  • Faulhaber Group
  • Nidec Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Comparison by type
  • Servo - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Stepper - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Comparison by end-user
  • Process industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • ABB
  • Applied Motion Products Inc.
  • Faulhaber Group
  • Nidec Corporation
  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens

