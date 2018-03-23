Seven Outstanding Advisor Group Members Named Among 2018 Financial Times' 400 Top Financial Advisers

Financial advisors were graded on six criteria: assets under management (AUM), AUM growth rate, experience, advanced industry credentials, online accessibility, and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of advisors who apply for the FT 400.

This is the sixth annual FT 400 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on investment management.

The list recognized SagePoint Financial advisor Thomas A. Endersbe, CEO of Signature Wealth Management in Duluth, Minnesota as well as the following six Royal Alliance Associates advisors:

"Advisor Group is tremendously proud to serve advisors who are making such a difference in their clients' lives," said Advisor Group CEO Jamie Price, "We are committed to providing our advisors with world-class resources and support, enabling them to focus on the delivery of exceptional service. We applaud their accomplishments, and look forward to achieving future goals together."

The final FT 400 represents an impressive collection of advisors, who have an average of 28 years of experience and manage an average of $1.4 billion in assets. The FT 400 Advisors hail from 38 states and Washington, D.C.

The FT 400 is one in a series of rankings of top advisors by the Financial Times, including the FT 300 (independent RIA firms) and the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisors).

Third-party rankings and recognitions are not a guarantee of future investment success and do not ensure that a client will experience a higher level of performance or results.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 5,000 advisors and overseeing approximately $190 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way.

