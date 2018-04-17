The distribution agreement will offer the Company a built-in audience to market its digital financial products to by leveraging GTD's vast financial products sales network in Southeast Asia.

More information will be communicated once the GTD platform is launched.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Jason Finkelstein

VP, Investor Relations

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

212-206-1216



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seven-stars-cloud-announces-distribution-agreement-with-gt-dollar-300631220.html

SOURCE Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sevenstarscloud.com

