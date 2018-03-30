Seven Stars Cloud Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results

Conference Call: SSC's management, including Bruno Wu (Executive Chairman & CEO), Robert G. Benya (President, Director & Chief Revenue Officer), Simon Wang (CFO) and Jason Wu (Finance Director), will host an earnings release conference call at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 2, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. on Monday April 2, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

SSC FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $144.3 million as compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $109.2 million, or 310% (2016 full year revenue was originally recorded as $4.5 million in the 2016 10-K, which when compared to 2017 full year revenue would have presented 2017 vs 2016 revenue growth of 3,106%. In January 2017, the Company completed acquisitions of SVG and Wide Angle, and considering these acquisitions were under common control under our CEO and Chairman Bruno Wu since November 10, 2016, the Company's financials for the year 2016 have been adjusted to reflect ownership by the Company since November 10, 2016, when common control existed in accordance with US GAAP). The increase was mainly due to our new business lines acquired in January 2017, and to a lesser extent, one-time consulting services that we provided to certain customers. This increase was partially offset by a decrease of our legacy YOD business in the amount of $3.8 million, as the legacy YOD business shifts to a new exclusive distribution agreement with Zhejiang Yanhua Culture Media Co., Ltd., or Yanhua, which was announced in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cost of revenues was $137.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, as compared to $35.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. Our cost of revenues increased by $101.6 million which is in line with our increase in revenues. Our cost of revenues is primarily comprised of costs to purchase electronic products and crude oil from suppliers in our supply chain business as well as the cost of sales from the Legacy YOD business which is primarily comprised of content licensing fees.

Gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2017 was approximately $7.2 million, as compared to a gross loss of $0.4 million during the same period in 2016. Gross profit ratio for the year ended December 31, 2017 was 5.0%, while in 2016, it was negative. The reason for the gross loss in 2016 was due to higher costs associated with the commercial electronic supply chain business as the Company looked to expand its customer base and sales volume. For the year ended December 31, 2017, gross margin for the electronic supply chain business increased to 2.7%, which contributed gross profit in the amount of $3.3 million.

Selling, general and administrative expense for the year ended December 31, 2017 was $12.8 million as compared to $10.9 million for the same period in 2016, an increase of approximately $1.9 million or 18%. The majority of the increase was due to 1) an increase in our sales and marketing expense in the amount of $1.6 million in order to introduce and promote our services to various new potential business partners; 2) an increase of approximately $0.9 million of share based compensation due to option and restricted shares units that the Company approved for grant to independent board members for their 2017 compensation (which included a significant increase in board related work during 2017 compared with prior years; 3) an increase in headcount and relevant traveling expenses in the amount of $1.1 million and 4) leasehold improvement disposal losses of approximately $0.7 million that were incurred when the Company canceled its purchase of our Beijing office building in 2017.

Professional fees are generally related to public company reporting and governance expenses as well as legal fees related to business transition and expansion. Our professional fees increased approximately by $1.8 million, or 125%, for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared with the same period in 2016. The increase in professional fees was related to an increase in audit service fees, which increased from $0.6 million in 2016 to $1.2 million in 2017. This increase can be primarily attributed to the non-recurring opening audit fess due to the auditor change as well as increasing legal, financial advisory, valuation and auditing service fees incurred in relation to acquisitions and general corporate business activity in 2017.

In 2016, the Company recognized an Earn-Out Share Award expense to Bruno Wu's Sun Seven Stars of approximately $13,700,000, for reaching certain milestones and based on the fair value of common stock issued at the time. In 2017, no such expense was incurred.

Loss per share for 2017 was $0.16 as compared to loss per share of $0.73 in 2016.

Executive Chairman and CEO Bruno Wu stated, "2017 saw persistent operational improvements throughout the year with our business gaining strength, diversification and stability quarter after quarter. Sales were up substantially as the Company transitioned away from the old and began establishing the foundation for the future. Looking forward, SSC's market opportunities in fintech-powered digital asset securitization are both significant and synergistic. Our ability to innovate and execute as we did in 2017 gives us the confidence to become a leader in the digital finance space, as we foresee customers and partners beginning to recognize our platform innovations and market leadership. The Company executed the first phase of its strategic and integration plan by acquiring, investing in, or partnering with firms focused on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain and Alternative Trading System platforms. Now, SSC is poised to launch the second phase of its strategic plan in 2018 and expects to introduce a Global Trading Partner Network that enables partners to list and trade financial products both cost effectively and seamlessly across the globe. With this plan in place, management remains focused not only on sustained revenue growth but increased and stronger margins all while continuing to evaluate all existing opportunities to create and maximize shareholder value."

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial-Intelligent (AI) & Blockchain-Powered, Fintech company. By managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets such as commodities, currency and credit into the asset digitalization era, SSC hopes to provide asset owners and holders a seamless method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization and trading. Separately, SSC is aiming to offer a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc., Its Subsidiaries and Variable Interest Entities CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





2017



2016















Revenue from third parties

$ 125,365,751



$ 35,185,508

Revenue from related party



18,973,054





-

Total revenue



144,338,805





35,185,508

Cost of revenue



137,188,353





35,551,198

Gross profit



7,150,452





(365,690)



















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expenses



12,848,184





10,898,323

Research and development expense



406,845





-

Professional fees



3,153,697





1,400,139

Depreciation and amortization



306,801





505,028

Impairment of other intangible assets (Note 8)



216,468





2,018,628

Earn-out share award expense (Note 13)



-





13,700,000

Total operating expenses



16,931,995





28,522,118



















Loss from operations



(9,781,543)





(28,887,808)



















Interest and other income (expense):















Interest expense, net



(95,658)





(254,725)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities



(112,642)





324,432

Equity in loss of equity method investees



(129,193)





(31,557)

Impairment of equity method investments



-





(38,448)

Others



(73,833)





57,017

Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest



(10,192,869)





(28,831,089)



















Income tax benefit



-





330,124



















Net loss



(10,192,869)





(28,500,965)



















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



357,268





2,092,991



















Net loss attributable to Seven Stars Cloud shareholders

$ (9,835,601)



$ (26,407,974)



















Basic and diluted loss per share

$ (0.16)



$ (0.73)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic and diluted



61,182,209





35,998,001



Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc., Its Subsidiaries and Variable Interest Entities CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





December 31,





2017



2016















ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash

$ 7,205,096



$ 3,761,814

Accounts receivable, net



26,962,085





9,522,151

Licensed content, current



16,958,149





124,319

Notes receivable



-





1,749,830

Inventory



216,453





203,697

Prepaid expenses



2,202,728





375,944

Other current assets



2,256,727





3,581,822

Total current assets



55,801,238





19,319,577

Property and equipment, net



113,993





4,963,725

Licensed content, non-current



-





17,593,528

Intangible assets, net



148,874





453,242

Goodwill



-





6,648,911

Long-term investments



6,975,511





6,654,664

Other non-current assets



-





112,643

Total assets

$ 63,039,616



$ 55,746,290



















LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK AND EQUITY















Current liabilities: (including amounts of consolidated VIEs without recourse to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. See note 4)















Accounts payable



26,829,593





13,341,680

Advance from customers



222,350





1,350,054

Accrued interest due to a related party



20,055





557,918

Accrued other expenses



174,358





708,987

Accrued salaries



737,072





766,957

Payable for purchase of building



-





987,015

Amount due to related parties



45,639





1,060,817

Other current liabilities



625,942





934,480

Accrued license content fees



-





1,236,661

Convertible promissory note due to a related party



3,000,000





3,000,000

Warrant liabilities



-





70,785

Total current liabilities



31,655,009





24,015,354

Total liabilities



31,655,009





24,015,354

Commitments and contingencies: (Note 18)















Convertible redeemable preferred stock:















Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively



1,261,995





1,261,995

Equity:















Series E Preferred Stock - $0.001 par value; 16,500,000 shares authorized, nil and 7,154,997 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation preference of nil and $12,521,245 as of December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively



-





7,155

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 68,509,090 and 53,918,523 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively



68,509





53,918

Additional paid-in capital



157,968,548





152,755,919

Accumulated deficit



(125,865,391)





(115,669,268)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(759,687)





(1,353,302)

Total Seven Stars Cloud shareholder's equity



31,411,979





35,794,422

Non-controlling interest



(1,289,367)





(5,325,481)

Total equity



30,122,612





30,468,941

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and equity

$ 63,039,616



$ 55,746,290



