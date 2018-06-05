Seven Stars Cloud Updates its Digital Asset Product, Sales and Trading Strategy with '4+4+4' Cloud Matrix

"4+4+4" will be comprised of as 4 Products Categories, which will trade on 4 Platforms & Exchanges, and be distributed and monetized via 4 Global Partner Networks

A. 4 Digital Asset Product Categories

i. Financial

ii. Vertical Industry

iii. Consumer

iv. Media

Products within these groups represent new digital financial assets that can be used for store of value, application platform-based transactions, supply chain transactions, transaction incentivization, and general payments. By nature, their storage and transactability in the various use cases that they are created for will produce new value and fungibility with other digital assets and in some cases, fiat currency.

B. 4 Digital Asset Global Trading Platforms & Exchanges

i. Global Financial Digital Asset Exchange Groups

ii. Global Vertical Industry Digital Asset Exchange Groups

iii. Global Consumer Digital Asset Exchange Groups

iv. Global Media Digital Asset Exchange Groups

Our Digital Asset Trading Platforms represent owned and partner exchanges that will support our Digital Asset Products. These will exist in various sovereign jurisdictions and form exchange groups.

C. 4 Digital Asset Global Partner Sales & Monetization Networks

i. GenXPlus (rebranded from NextGen X)

ii. Redrock Global Capital

iii. Partnership with highly scalable, transparent and decentralized digital asset exchange partner platform (to be announced in Q2 2018)

iv. Launch of highly scalable, transparent and decentralized financial exchange partner platform (To be announced in Q3 2018)

SSC's global partner sales and monetization networks serve as business ventures operated by or in partnership with SSC, that will enable the unlocking of value through fractionalization, tokenization and securitization of assets into digital form.

President and Chief Revenue Officer Robert Benya stated, "With the Company's focus on asset digitization accelerating and diversifying, management determined that a more streamlined classification of SSC's products, platforms and networks was in order for both strategy implementation and managerial oversight. With these revisions, along with existing and upcoming trading and distribution partnerships, we are expanding our management capacity and product development to accelerate the Company's continued transformation. The more agile and efficient structure will enable SSC to respond faster to rapidly developing applications for asset digitization, evolving global regulation, and customer & channel demand for tailor-made digital asset solutions."

About Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. (http://www.sevenstarscloud.com/ )

SSC is aiming to become a next generation Artificial – Intelligence (AI) & blockchain-powered, fintech service company, focusing on digital asset production and distribution. The Company facilitates and enables the transformation from traditional financial markets into the asset digitization era. SSC acts as the manager and service provider of an ecosystem for securitization and digital currency tokenization as well as trading system integration.

