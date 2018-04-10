Seventh Annual Mongoose Jam to be held at Woodward Camp

The competition will take place in a Video Battle format. Six Mongoose BMX riders will serve as team captains and select two pro BMX athletes and one videographer to join their team. They will then draft one rider from the Woodward campers during the Amateur Contest that is held on June 5. Nikita Ducarroz, Greg Illingworth, Pat Casey, Kevin Peraza, Paul Ryan and Ben Wallace will serve as this year's team captains. The winning video will be voted on by the riders themselves. Riders are not allowed to vote for their own video. Voter submissions are placed in a ballot box and tallied by the Mongoose brand team.

"Woodward Camp in Pennsylvania offers a massive and diverse space for filming which will allow riders to capture footage that wasn't in any of last year's videos," says Leigh Ramsdell, Mongoose team manager. "This year we're shaking it up even more; captains have to pick two new pro riders for their teams to keep the videos fresh."

As captains select new athletes for their teams, Mongoose will share real-time updates on its website. The brand will post event news, release Jam teaser edits, and announce giveaways as the Mongoose Jam gets closer. On June 11, Mongoose will begin to release the videos, from last place to first, to give fans a chance to decide which team receives the viewer's choice award.

"I'm super excited to head to Woodward East for my first Mongoose Jam," says Nikita Ducarroz. "The video format is great; it changes it up from our typical contests during the rest of the year. It gives us an opportunity to spend an entire week with friends and get creative!"

To learn more about Mongoose, visit www.mongoose.com. Be sure to follow the Mongoose brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vimeo.

ABOUT MONGOOSE

Mongoose is a brand of Pacific Cycle, a division of Dorel Industries' (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) Dorel Sports segment, encompassing several powerhouse brands, including Schwinn, IronHorse, Pacific, InSTEP, Dyno, Playsafe, and KidTrax. Dorel Industries Inc. has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 10,000 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. For more than 40 years, Mongoose has been in the dirt, on the trails and off the ramps. Mongoose is synonymous with bikes that perform on the smoothest single track to the biggest drops and riders looking for trails that never end and keep the party going. For more information, visit www.mongoose.com.

ABOUT WOODWARD

For over forty years Woodward has been the leader in lifestyle and action sports progression. Offering innovative facilities and the best summer camp experience, Woodward is a world-class destination for both aspiring youth and professional athletes. Woodward is a community where action sports, gymnastics, cheer and digital media are all given the tools necessary to reach new heights in an atmosphere that fosters creativity and passion. Woodward currently has four unique locations, open to all ages and ability levels, in the United States including the original Camp Woodward in Woodward, Pennsylvania; Woodward West in Tehachapi, California; Woodward Tahoe at Boreal Resort in California; and Woodward Copper in Summit County, Colorado, plus Woodward Riviera Maya in Mexico with more locations on the horizon. To find out more information, please visit www.campwoodward.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seventh-annual-mongoose-jam-to-be-held-at-woodward-camp-300627386.html

SOURCE Mongoose

Related Links

http://www.mongoose.com/usa

