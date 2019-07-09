Sexy Wipes Announces the Launch of Their Revolutionary All Natural Wipes That Treats Women's Sexual Dysfunction

TORRANCE, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexy Wipes is excited to announce the launch of their revolutionary all natural wipes that have been developed to aid in treating some of the symptoms that are related to women's sexual dysfunction. Sexy Wipes have been created by Shahinaz Soliman, MD to help women who are suffering from sexual dysfunction to enhance their sexuality by increasing the lubrication and using a provisionally patented natural ingredients, to increase vaginal lubrication, increase the blood flow to the female genital area and improve Stamina.

Sexy Wipes Logo

It has been proven that sexual problems are highly prevalent in women. In the United States, approximately 43% of women have sexual concerns and 12% report distressing sexual problems. Female sexual dysfunction takes different forms, including lack of sexual desire, impaired arousal, inability to achieve orgasm, pain with sexual activity, or a combination of all these issues.

After years of evaluation and testing of available all natural herbally derived ingredients, Sexy Wipes is created to address all the above mentioned problems. Each Wipe is fortified with all natural ingredients that will enhance women's sexuality, increase moisture and blood flow.

Patients from preliminary testing were thrilled about the results. A formal nationwide clinical study is currently in process.

Sexy Wipes is founded by three women who their goal is to find a solution for this well-kept secret and devastating problem that is affecting many women around the world. Female Sexual Dysfunction has many studies that address and confirms its psychological and physical impact on women health.

Sexy Wipes believes that their revolutionary refreshing all natural wipes will definitely hit the… spot.

Dr. Soliman the creator and CMO of sexy wipes mentions that she has been trying for years to find some solution to help her patients with this devastating problem she says "I was thrilled to see the great response and that the combination of this natural formula, did help tremendously my patients when was used as directed" I really hope that this will be a new revolution in how simple this problem can be improved by using our product. The product is totally free of any hormones or synthetic chemicals.

Some of the ingredients of Sexy Wipes includes: Hemp oil, Arginine, Ginseng, Ginkgo biloba, Damiana leaf, Wild yam, Aloe, Cocos oil, and Vitamin C

Sexy wipes is available for purchase at www.sexywipes.com or at amazon.com

Media Contact:

Sexy Wipes

Shahinaz Soliman, MD, (310)908-9421

Sally Soliman, (310)819-2016

Nermine Hefzy, (604)767-9842

217648@email4pr.com

SOURCE Sexy Wipes

Related Links

http://www.sexywipes.com

