SFE Energy Launches Online Rewards Program

Many energy suppliers offer rewards programs to their customers in deregulated electricity markets, whether rewards dollars, airline points or gift cards. These rewards programs have had measurable success with increased gross-to-net sales, lowered churn rates, and increased long-term retention rates. With the SFE Energy Rewards Program, eligible customers receive $50 in (bankable) "Reward Dollars" each month, which they can use at hundreds of thousands of local and national retailers, restaurants, hotels, cinemas, etc.

According to Lindsey Trypuc, Director of Marketing at SFE Energy, "SFE's proven track record in delivering value to customers through fixed rate natural gas and electricity programs and green energy options is further enhanced by our commitment to ensure customer satisfaction and to reward customers for their loyalty. We selected Optimus Companies as our rewards partner based on their excellent track record of getting great results."

SFE Energy and its affiliates serve more than 500,000 residential and commercial customers across its various brands, which include Summitt Energy, Family Energy and SFE Solar Energy.

SFE Energy, Inc. operates under the Summitt Energy Group of Companies umbrella. SFE is a leading retail energy marketer that provides electricity and natural gas fixed price and variable priced protection programs to homes and businesses across North America. Currently, SFE Energy markets in Ohio, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey and California. For more information please visit www.sfeenergy.com

Optimus specializes in rewards, reward programs, and reward logistics. They provide their partners with one-time rewards, recurring rewards, and branded reward programs in categories like dining, shopping, travel, grocery, and customer choice. Optimus branded rewards programs are designed to help their partners improve performance in customer acquisition, sales conversions, customer satisfaction, ROI, revenue per customer, customer engagement, and customer retention.

