SFE Energy Launches Paperless Customer Enrollment Application

According to Lindsey Trypuc, Director of Marketing at SFE Energy, "The paperless process is a revolutionary step for our business, it not only improves the face-to-face customer experience, but it simplifies the signup process, while demonstrating our company's commitment to reducing paper use and to protecting the planet."

About SFE Energy, Inc.

SFE Energy, Inc. (SFE) is a leading retail energy marketer that provides natural gas and electricity fixed price protection programs to homes and businesses across North America. Currently, SFE Energy markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Ohio. For more information please visit www.sfeenergy.com

