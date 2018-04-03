SFE Energy Launches Paperless Customer Enrollment Application

COLUMBUS, OH, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - SFE Energy Inc. (SFE) launched a proprietary paperless retail natural gas and electricity supply enrollment application. This new application replaces the need for paper contracts and enables customers to quickly and accurately provide their information and consent for enrollment in the SFE Energy supply program. As the program can only be used to enroll customers with valid email addresses, this new process is complimented by SFE's new online Rewards Program.
According to Lindsey Trypuc, Director of Marketing at SFE Energy, "The paperless process is a revolutionary step for our business, it not only improves the face-to-face customer experience, but it simplifies the signup process, while demonstrating our company's commitment to reducing paper use and to protecting the planet."
About SFE Energy, Inc.
SFE Energy, Inc. (SFE) is a leading retail energy marketer that provides natural gas and electricity fixed price protection programs to homes and businesses across North America. Currently, SFE Energy markets in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Ohio. For more information please visit www.sfeenergy.com
