SGI-DNA Launches Automated Gene Libraries for Accelerated Drug Discovery and Development Research

"Library production is a powerful tool often used in drug discovery workflows. The BioXp System automates the production of libraries building them quickly and efficiently, two key benefits for cost and time-sensitive projects," said Julie Robinson, senior product manager at SGI-DNA. "Accelerating this workflow can have direct and immediate impact on the discovery and screening of novel biologics, such as vaccines or other recombinant therapeutic proteins."

Synthetically designed variant libraries allow for more precise control over sequence diversity and address inefficiencies found in classic mutagenesis approaches. BioXp Libraries are also a cost-effective and time-saving alternative compared to traditional methods or outsourced service providers. BioXp Libraries can be created in as little as five days saving weeks or months.

"We are dedicated to helping researchers streamline their genomic workflows and harness the power of synthetic biology," said Dan Gibson, VP of DNA Technology at Synthetic Genomics. "As we continue to push the boundaries of innovation by developing novel downstream applications for the BioXp System, we are committed to making these new technologies accessible for research programs and drug development."

Libraries built on the BioXp System support a variety of downstream applications including gene engineering, gene modification, and site-directed mutagenesis studies. Additional downstream applications continue to emerge as users discover the potential of the BioXp System.

The BioXp System is an automated benchtop genomic workstation providing researchers powerful applications in synthetic biology. Starting with electronically transmitted sequence data from anywhere in the world, the BioXp System can build synthetic linear DNA fragments, automate cloning, build diverse libraries, and perform DNA prep for next-generation sequencing with new applications in development.

SGI-DNA is a leading developer and provider of synthetic genomic products and services to discover, design, and build novel solutions for basic research. We are a cGMP certified gene synthesis laboratory for clinical, biomedical and industrial applications, including whole genome sequencing, DNA synthesis, library design, bioinformatics, cell engineering, and plasmid DNA cloning and purification. In 2015, we launched the BioXp System, the first DNA printer for constructing DNA fragments, automated cloning and next-generation sequencing library prep and variant library assembly. SGI-DNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Synthetic Genomics Inc. in San Diego, California. More information is available at www.sgidna.com.

