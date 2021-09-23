ShakerShutters.com Secures Growth Capital to Create New US-based Jobs

ROSWELL, Ga., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShakerShutters.com ("SHAKER"), the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters in the US, has secured growth capital from TAPROOT Equity Funds, LLC ("TAPROOT") to expand its rapidly growing direct-to-consumer business. "This investment from TAPROOT allows us to quickly ramp up our production capacity and expand our direct-to-consumer product lines. Since we build all our products domestically, the capital allows us to add several end-to-end production teams, creating many new, high-paying US-based jobs within the next eighteen (18) months," says Joe Patterson, SVP of Operations at SHAKER.

The TAPROOT team was equally excited about the opportunities presented by the new partnership. "We're seeing significant growth in spending by the DIY homeowner and the premium shutter segment has been overlooked for years when it comes to providing an opportunity for homeowners to source shutters direct from the factory," says TAPROOT Portfolio Manager, Jeff Boyles. "Homeowners today are looking for higher quality, premium shutters and the low-end shutters available at the big box retailers simply don't meet homeowner needs or expectations - we're excited to partner with SHAKER to lead the change in the exterior shutter buying process. SHAKER figured out the secret sauce: offering ultra-premium exterior shutters at an affordable price point." Currently, SHAKER manufacturers and ships shutters throughout the US and services both residential and commercial projects.

About SHAKER: Since its founding in 2017, SHAKER has grown to become the leading manufacturer of ultra-premium exterior shutters for residential projects. In 2020, the company expanded its direct-to-consumer division to provide high-end exterior shutters to homeowners, at factory direct pricing, shipped directly from its Georgia-based production facility. Requests for information about the company should be directed to [email protected].

About TAPROOT: Focused primarily on first stage growth businesses, TAPROOT was founded with the goal of identifying successful early-stage businesses and helping provide capital to meet growth demands. The investment group also looks to partner with businesses that are manufacturing 'made in the USA' products that are sold direct to consumer and are value/equity building assets. Creating new US-based jobs to help grow the domestic economy is a core focus of the firm. Requests for information should be directed to [email protected].

