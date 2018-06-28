Shanghai BeShine Technology, CGC and TJGame to release a new blockchain game

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At 2:00 pm on July 1, 2018, the CGC team with TJGame and a technical scenario application company, Shanghai BeShine Technology Co., Ltd., will hold a conference for CGC's blockchain game platform at Shanghai Xintiandi Langting Hotel. The theme of conference is change for chance. At the conference, these three parties will release information regarding the intention to purchase the domain name CGC.io; launch the blockchain game platform jointly created by CGC team and Shanghai BeShine; and announce the naming of the CGC platform.
Miss Grace, CEO of Shanghai BeShine said the combination of blockchain and a game platform represents the collision between classical Internet and modern Internet, the coexistence of change and chance. "Only the changer will win" is the reflection of the times.
