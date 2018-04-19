Share-A-Haircut Campaign Partners with National Network to End Domestic Violence

"Hair Cuttery is committed to reaching those in our local communities, who are among the millions across the country, that have fallen victim to domestic violence," said Dennis Ratner, Co-Founder and CEO of Hair Cuttery. "Our goal through this continuing partnership with NNEDV is to support survivors of domestic violence in a very real way and help spread awareness about this pertinent societal issue."

Through the partnership, Hair Cuttery and NNEDV will work closely to distribute thousands of free haircut certificates to individuals affected by domestic violence, including women, children, and men.

"With 99 percent of domestic violence victims experiencing financial abuse, the gift of a fresh haircut can make a world of difference. A haircut is not only a gift that supports economic empowerment, but also gives survivors a moment to practice self-care," says Kim Gandy, NNEDV President and CEO. "Hair Cuttery's continued support is the kind of commitment that creates change."

This year marks the 19th year of Share-A-Haircut, with the program already having donated more than 46,000 certificates to the homeless in February. Hair Cuttery has an established history of charitable giving that has supported a range of local and national causes including: St. Baldrick's Foundation, American Red Cross, American Cancer Society, and Girls on the Run.

About NNEDV

The National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a leading national voice for domestic violence victims and their allies. NNEDV's membership is comprised of all 56 state and territorial coalitions against domestic violence, including over 2,000 local programs. NNEDV has been advancing the movement against domestic violence for over 25 years, having led efforts among domestic violence advocates and survivors in urging Congress to pass the landmark Violence Against Women Act of 1994. To learn more about NNEDV, please visit NNEDV.org.

About Hair Cuttery

Hair Cuttery is the largest family-owned and operated chain of hair salons in the country, with nearly 900 company-owned locations on the East Coast, New England and the Midwest. A full-service, value-priced salon, Hair Cuttery offers a full complement of cuts and styling, coloring, waxing and texturizing services with no appointment necessary, as well as a full line of professional hair care products. Hair Cuttery is committed to delivering a delightful client experience through WOW Service including a Smile Back Guarantee. Hair Cuttery is a division of Ratner Companies, based in Vienna, VA. www.haircuttery.com

