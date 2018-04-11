SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Akorn, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AKRX

If you are a shareholder who purchased Akorn securities between March 1, 2017, and February 26, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until May 7, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Akorn, Inc. is a niche pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company manufactures sterile and non-sterile dosage forms, including ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to pharmacies, physicians, hospitals, and government agencies.

In April 2017, Fresenius Kabi, a division of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (collectively, "Fresenius"), and Akorn announced that Fresenius had agreed to acquire Akorn for approximately $4.3 billion.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Akorn's failure to comply with FDA data integrity requirements would jeopardize Fresenius' acquisition of Akorn; (ii) the Company lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Akorn shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On February 26, 2018, post-market, Fresenius announced that it is conducting an independent investigation, using external experts, into alleged breaches of U.S. Food and Drug Administration data integrity requirements relating to product development at Akorn. Fresenius stated that "[t]he consummation of the transaction may be affected if the closing conditions under the merger agreement are not met."

On this news, the Company's shares fell $11.63 per share or over 38% to close at $18.65 per share on February 27, 2018, damaging investors.

