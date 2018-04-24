SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)

On April 23, 2018, Gridsum issued a press release announcing that its "audit report for the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 should no longer be relied upon." According to the press release, Gridsum's auditor identified certain issues in conducting its audit of Gridsum's financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. Those issues related to "certain revenue recognition, cash flow, cost, expense items, and their underlying documentation which [the auditor] had previously raised" with Gridsum. On this news, Gridsum's American depositary receipt price fell sharply during intraday trading on April 23, 2018.

