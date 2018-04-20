NEW YORK, April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Incyte Corporation ("Incyte" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INCY). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/incy.
The investigation concerns whether Incyte and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.
On April 19, 2018, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") issued a briefing document in advance of the April 23, 2018 meeting of the FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee, stating, in part, that Incyte's rheumatoid arthritis drug, baricitinib, poses serious risks of deadly blood clots at higher doses. On this news, Incyte's share price fell $1.02, or 1.46%, to close at $69.05 on April 19, 2018.
If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Incyte shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/incy. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-announces-investigation-of-incyte-corporation-incy-300633749.html
SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Share this article