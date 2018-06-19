SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Coastway Bancorp, Inc. (CWAY) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline - August 13, 2018

On March 14, 2018, Coastway entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with HarborOne. According to the Merger Agreement terms, Coastway investors will receive $28.25 in cash for each share of Coastway stock they own (the "Proposed Transaction").

The Complaint alleges in part, that in attempt to secure investor support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and specifically failed to disclose Coastway's financial projections, the analyses performed by Coastway's financial advisor, and potential conflicts of interest.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Coastway you have until August 13, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

