SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Former Shareholders of Synergetics USA Investigating Claim for Breach of Contract Relating to Contingent Value Rights

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A committee of former shareholders of Synergetics USA, Inc. ("Synergetics"), led by Kurt Gampp, who are current holders of Contingent Value Rights (CVRs) under the September 1, 2015 Contingent Value Rights Agreement between Synergetics and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (n/k/a Bausch Health Companies Inc.) ("Valeant") are investigating potential claims relating to unpaid milestone payments of up to $1 per share to Synergetics CVR holders.

Pursuant to the 2015 Agreement, Valeant was to operate its Synergetics division, post-merger, in good faith, consistent with Valeant's general business practices, and exercise commercially reasonable efforts to sell Synergetics' ophthalmology products and to achieve net sales targets needed for the CVRs to have value. That may have not happened, causing Valeant to miss the net sales targets necessary to trigger milestone payments of up to $1 per share.

If you were a Synergetics shareholder who received CVRs in the 2015 merger with Valeant, you may have a claim for money damages. Please contact Kurt Gampp at kgampp@att.net or 314-640-3341 to learn more.

