SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Capitala Finance Corporation - CPTA

On January 4, 2016, Capitala announced that Capitala Investment Advisors, LLC ("Capitala Investment Advisors"), the affiliate that manages the Company's investment activities, had agreed to waive its quarterly incentive fee. On August 7, 2017, Capitala disclosed that six of its investments were on non-accrual status—twice as many as in the previous quarter. On August 8, 2017, the Company disclosed that Capitala Investment Advisors had been losing professional talent in underwriting and portfolio management since waiving its incentive fee, which had caused an increase in the number of the Company's nonaccrual investments.

On this news, Capitala's share price fell $3.82, or approximately 30%, over the next three trading days to close at $8.99 on August 10, 2017.

