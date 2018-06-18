On June 18, 2018, Catalyst announced that neutralizing antibodies were detected in Cohort 6 of the Phase 1/2 trial of CB 2679d/ISU304 for treatment of hemophilia B, and that Catalyst had halted the trial in order to "conduct[] an analysis to assess the cause and impact of the antibody observations prior to dosing any further subjects in Cohort 6." Following this announcement, Catalyst's share price fell sharply during intraday trading on June 18, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-catalyst-biosciences-inc---cbio-300667959.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Related Links

http://www.pomerantzlaw.com

