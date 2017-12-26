SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Credit Suisse Group A.G. - CS

On February 4, 2016, Credit Suisse announced its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2015 financial results, which included a massive $633 million write-down from the sale of the Bank's outsized, illiquid distressed debt and CLO positions, an incredible loss that would swell to nearly $1 billion in the ensuing weeks. In the wake of Credit Suisse's revelations, the price of the Bank's ADRs declined from a close of $16.69 on February 3, 2016 to a close of $14.89 on February 4, 2016, an 11% drop that wiped out approximately $230 million in market capitalization.

