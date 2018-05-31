SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft - DB

On May 31, 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve has designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business to be in "troubled condition," citing concerns "about its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans." The article further reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation has added Deutsche Bank's subsidiary Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas to its "problem banks" list of at-risk institutions. On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49, or 4.24%, to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

